The Bedford County Waste Collection Center in Forest, located off route U.S. 221, always receives a high volume of material and traffic, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said, but it has seen a tremendous spike since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
“We have been experiencing high volumes of solid waste through our collection centers over the past couple weeks,” said Sheldon Cash, director of public works for Bedford County. “We typically experience a large influx this time of year. However, this year the waste flow through our system is even higher than a typical late March time frame. I'd estimate that some centers are up well over 15% from a typical week this time of year.”
Five trash compactors, two cardboard and mixed paper compactors, two bins for metals and appliances, and some additional recycling and donation bins can be found at the Forest location, said Fred Hull, who has worked at the site for four years.
“We get overcrowded big time,” Hull said, describing lines of cars backed up all the way out to route U.S. 221 in recent weeks. “People jam up in there like there is no tomorrow. They’re not staying home. They’re coming to the dump.”
Hull said the waste collection center does not usually see such high volume until at least May, when schools adjourn for the summer and people start spring cleaning or home projects that result in larger quantities of waste. That influx has come weeks early this year.
"With this coronavirus going on, the traffic has tripled,” Hull estimated.
Hull said he has started trying to direct traffic himself in an attempt to manage the overwhelming flow, and make sure individuals respect social distancing guidelines. He said he has shared his concerns with his managers, but a solution has not yet been reached.
The coronavirus pandemic has added an extra concern for some workers at the Forest waste management site: their personal health and safety. They are not only overwhelmed with material, but are worried about potential exposure to the coronavirus, as they come in contact with so many individuals and waste.
Workers at Bedford County's waste collection sites are provided disinfectant and hand sanitizer, Hull and Cash said. Gloves and masks are not provided for workers.
James Frison, another worker at the Forest collection site, sprays frequently touched buttons on the trash compactors at least once an hour with disinfectant.
“I’m keeping my distance, and I’m taking every single precaution that I can,” Frison said. “There’s no such thing as going overboard with something that’s possibly deadly.”
Frison and Hull both said some visitors coming to the Forest waste collection site have been impatient with them as they try to enforce social distancing guidelines or have to turn some customers away when the site’s compactors have reached maximum capacity.
“Like I said, I’ve been trying to control the traffic," Hull said. "A guy came in there and said, ‘I’ve been coming here five years; I’ve never had anybody directing traffic!’” Hull recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, we’re in a pandemic!’”
While Hull said he knows plenty of individuals are remaining at home as much as possible and limiting their essential trips out, his concern still lies in the overflow of traffic coming through almost daily.
Capacity is the second pressing issue facing the Forest waste collection site.
At a special Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting, Cash proposed a resolution that would have postponed Bedford County’s annual spring yard waste collection program. Cash explained his request for postponing the service — which normally runs from April 15 to May 15 — until June came from concern over convenience center capacity. The centers are already operating at maximum capacity, he said, and his hope was the proposed resolution would help regulate the influx of traffic and prevent sites from becoming even more overwhelmed.
“I’m concerned that that additional 186 pulls in our system could create capacity issues,” Cash said.
Cash added the Forest site runs approximately 40% of the spring yard debris pulls.
The board voted 6-1 to deny the proposed resolution.
“The problem is, you can’t delay the spring,” said Chairman John Sharp, who represents District 4, where the Forest waste center is located. “When it comes to trimming shrubs and things of that nature, that sort of happens at a certain time of the season, and I suspect that we’re going to get more yard waste, not less, because people are at home.”
Sharp added he thinks yard debris left lying about could create unintended consequences, such as fire hazards, or lead to illegal dumping.
“I’m not saying there’s no demand for the service in the county,” Cash responded. “I do believe that citizens do have this stuff; they do need to bring it in. What I’m concerned about, from the solid waste level, is the capacity within our centers. Our centers are already running at peak capacity now. I’m concerned that adding that additional burden to our staff and to our drivers could create capacity issues in the system.”
Sharp said the “inconvenience to the citizens would be too great," and he's "very reluctant to cut back that service."
With the proposed resolution to postpone spring yard waste collection denied, Cash said the county’s waste collection sites would keep up as best as possible.
Cash asked citizens in Bedford County to exercise proper social distancing precautions when coming to a waste collection center, and to use discretion in planning trips to discard of their trash and debris.
“We would like to ask our citizens to consider bringing only essential waste and recycling materials to our centers and to minimize visits to our facilities on busy weekends,” Cash said. “I'd also like to remind our citizens to practice social distancing at our centers for their safety and the safety of our staff.”
