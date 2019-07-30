A 21-year-old Marine was killed in single-vehicle collision along the Blue Ridge Parkway last week, the National Parks Service said Tuesday.
Lance Cpl. Adam Hooper, of Forest, died at the scene of the crash near milepost 53, about 20 miles south of Buena Vista, park officials said in an email news release.
Rangers and local rescue personnel responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday to find the vehicle off the roadway and lodged against a tree.
A preliminary investigation indicates Hooper was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. Officials said no other information is available at this time.