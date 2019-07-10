As the fin whales puffed and surfaced just feet from our boat, I was living a lifelong dream to be in arm’s length of the world’s largest mammals.
Michael and I were in Canada’s Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park near Tadoussac, the first national park in Quebec to protect a wholly marine environment.
This is where the Saguenay dumps its waters into the St. Lawrence River, creating a rich food supply for several species of whales, including the endangered blue and fin whales, the two largest on Earth.
Fin whales are second in size only to blue whales and average about 60 feet in length and 50 tons. Only a fraction of the whale, with its telltale fin, is visible when it surfaces to exhale, but it’s still impressive.
As we were watching whales on the port side of our boat, a whale blew and surfaced right next to me, mere inches from the boat.
We stayed adrift in this fortuitous spot for 30 minutes, watching four fin whales arch their backs before diving down for food and then resurfacing about 10 minutes later.
Farther away we spied a couple of minke whales, smaller look-alike cousins of the fin whales, and several harbor seals.
The body of water that provides a haven for these amazing creatures is a spectacle in itself.
There is no way to describe the vastness of the St. Lawrence River, which begins at the outflow of Lake Ontario and flows by Montreal and Quebec City before draining into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, the largest estuary in the world.
The estuary begins just downstream from Quebec City, where it becomes tidal. The Saint Lawrence River runs 1,900 miles from the farthest headwater to its mouth, and during this trip we were almost always within a few miles of it.
This gave us a chance, from the shore, to see whales spouting numerous times. We assumed most of them were fin whales, but from high on a cliff we also saw a couple of belugas, small, all-white whales that live in the far north and are related to the narwhal.
How such large creatures can live eating such tiny ones is a mystery to me. They live on krill, crustaceans and small fish and have to eat a lot all the time.
We wondered how whales sleep and learned that half of their brain sleeps at a time, allowing them to both rest and keep breathing, an act that requires active participation by the whale, unlike our involuntary breathing.
While the past slaughter of whales by humans has largely come to an end, I was sad to learn that Norway and Greenland still hunt whales for meat, and that Japan has recently started hunting them again.
And whales, like other marine life, are suffering from plastic waste we dump in the ocean, as well as climate change.
With every joy I experience in the natural world, there is an accompanying sadness for how much we have exploited and destroyed that world.