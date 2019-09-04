Hanging out with experienced birders is one of the best ways to gain an appreciation for our feathered friends.
If you can’t tell a blue jay from a bluebird, or if you would like to learn more about the birds in your yard, join members of the Lynchburg Bird Club at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Peak’s View Park for a free morning bird walk.
The group will meet at the Ivy Creek entrance off Ivy Creek Lane from Wiggington Road in the parking lot near the tennis courts, weather permitting.
Peaks View Park offers a variety of bird-friendly habitats including open fields, forest, creeks and edge habitat. Birds might include red-bellied woodpeckers, great blue herons, Carolina wrens, catbirds, towhees and red-tailed hawks.
The group will stick to easy walking on paved trails that are handicap accessible, and you may return to your car at any time. Binoculars are recommended, though not necessary.
If you have a smart phone, the free Merlin Bird ID app or the eBird app by Cornell Lab are helpful.
Contact Kate Lowry at coffeehausk8@gmail.com if you plan to attend or want more information.
The Lynchburg Bird Club offers a number of ways to learn more about birds, and beginners are welcome at their meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. The club will have its first fall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Martin Hall, Room 315, at Randolph College.
The featured speaker will be Teta Kain, who will take the audience on a virtual tour through the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, an immense tract of low-lying wetland located in southeastern Virginia.
Somewhat tamed by a system of drainage ditches and crisscrossed by a series of roads, the swamp is a haven for animals and plants, many found nowhere else. Sitting in the heart of the swamp is Lake Drummond, one of only two natural lakes in the state.
Kain has visited the refuge many times, assisting with bird surveys, participating in butterfly and bird counts, leading field trips and enjoying private photographic safaris.
From cold wintry mornings to hot July afternoons, Kain explores the wonders of the flora and fauna of this increasingly unique ecosystem.
She has served in several capacities on the Virginia Society of Ornithology board, including president, secretary and chair of the state avian records committee. Kain served as the regional editor for the National Audubon Christmas Bird counts for more than 30 years.
The Lynchburg Bird Club explores other winged creatures. The Oct. 9 meeting, at 7 p.m. in Martin 315, will feature Mark Adams presenting “Butterfly Journeys, Near and Far.” His photographs feature not only Virginia butterflies, but those of Peru and Ghana.
The bird club also offers field trips throughout the year. This fall will include Saturday trips for fall migrants on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Candler Mountain Hawk Watch, Mountain Run Farm and James River State Park. For more information on field trips, contact Bob Epperson at ecoland@bell south.net.
