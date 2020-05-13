For years, people have been predicting a pandemic could wipe out a large number of humans.
The reason is simple: As our world population pushes toward 8 billion, it’s clear wildlife and natural systems cannot tolerate our abuses.
In addition to spewing chemicals and gases that drive air pollution and climate change, humans destroy habitat and traffic in wildlife to our own detriment.
According to an article by the news organization Axios, buying, selling and consuming wild animals is increasingly spreading infectious diseases in humans.
In Wuhan, China, the market where this coronavirus is believed to have originated, pangolins were sold. Bats and pangolins have been linked to COVID-19 and prior viruses. Pangolins are small ant-eating mammals covered in scales, and when frightened, they curl up into a ball. They are the most trafficked mammals in the world, and they are going extinct.
Pangolin scales are ground up for traditional Chinese medicine, but also are used in health supplements and boots sold in the U.S.
Zoonotic diseases — those spread from animals to humans — have “quadrupled in the last 50 years, mostly in tropical regions,” according to a letter more than 100 wildlife and environmental groups recently sent to Congress.
The groups asked lawmakers to direct 1% of stimulus funds — about $20 billion — to address the loss of animals’ natural habitat and wildlife trade. They didn’t.
The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups lobbying to protect wildlife, notes in the past 40 years, the worst human pandemics, including HIV, SARS, avian flu, swine flu, Ebola and Zika, have all stemmed from capturing, slaughtering, trading and consuming animals, and/or destroying their habitat.
Deforestation, which increases carbon dioxide emissions, also destroys wildlife habitat, increasing the risk of human-animal encounters.
In short, we need to provide wild spaces and keep wildlife out of our markets and living rooms.
The U.S. is responsible for an estimated 20% of the global wildlife market, importing 225 million animals per year.
To fill aquariums with tropical fish, for example, cyanide is injected into coral reefs to stun and trap the fish, killing thousands of other fish and harming already dying reefs.
Elephants, rhinos, giraffes and lions are larger victims of the grisly wildlife trade.
We should ban wildlife trafficking, stop destroying natural areas and restore habitat we’ve damaged.
Instead, the Trump administration has dismantled the Endangered Species Act and weakened or attempted to weaken another 100 environmental rules, including the Clean Air Act. Air pollution already kills 100,000 Americans each year.
Air pollution is a key factor that worsens any given virus’ impact on human health, according to Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician and director of Harvard University’s Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment. A study of the 2003 outbreak of SARS in Asia found people exposed to the highest level of air pollution were twice as likely to die from the disease.
We have a chance to significantly change the way we live in the world. We better get busy.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
