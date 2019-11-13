Every day I think about the impact of virtually everything I do and try to minimize my footprint on the Earth.
It’s not always easy, but to me, a moral life means lessening the suffering of people and all other forms of life.
It’s more comfortable to believe you have no impact, but that’s not the reality.
“I’m just one person,” said 7.5 billion people.
As our population continues to increase — more than doubling in the last 50 years — we wipe out forests, wetlands and grasslands, release more greenhouse gases, leak more oil, mine more metals and pollute the air, soil and water.
We are killing the ecosystems that support all life, destroying life itself.
This is a finite planet. It cannot support unlimited human growth, a simple maxim that seems to escape us in our culture of consumerism.
I am far from perfect, but I have been working on this a long time. Here are some ways I reduce my impact.
I have only one child.
I am a longtime vegetarian, as I explained last week. The impact of animal agriculture on the environment is astronomical.
Michael and I eat as much locally grown food as possible and try to avoid food that comes in plastic or Styrofoam. No fast food joints, thank you.
We compost kitchen waste for our garden.
We carry reusable steel containers for water and coffee.
I combine errands with work to reduce driving, but I still drive nearly 10,000 miles per year, a significant distance. At least my Toyota Prius, after 13 years, gets 50 mpg. I do not need, or want, a new car.
In 40 years, I have never commuted more than 10 miles to work.
Wherever I have worked, I have tried to reduce the impacts in my workplace. I’ve helped institute recycling, reduced paper waste, turned off unused lights and turned thermostats up or down when I could.
I love to travel, but I limit my flights, on average, to once a year or less. Flying is a major contributor to climate change.
This time of year, I wake up in a cool house with the thermostat programmed for 66 when I get out of bed, up from 62 overnight. I maximize sunlight for light and warmth.
I take three-minute showers and recently switched to shower bars for soap, shampoo and shaving cream. No plastic or cans involved.
I wash clothes in cold water using soap from a cardboard container and hang them on a line on our front porch on dry, sunny days.
I try not to buy things I don’t need. When I buy clothes, I mainly shop at consignment stores and Goodwill. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
On a monthly basis, I send money to organizations that plant trees, fight to protect oceans, work to eliminate single-use plastic and support family planning.
Finally, I vote for politicians who are more likely to address our collective impacts.
Think about your impact for one day. What more could you do to lessen it?
