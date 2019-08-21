The photographic image is stark. A proud gunman stands over the carcasses of hundreds of hawks.
Until 1934, when Hawk Mountain in Pennsylvania became a sanctuary, as many as 5,000 hawks per year were blasted from the sky.
At that time, hawks were considered vermin that might kill a chicken, though very few hawks are inclined to take on a bird that big.
Throughout history, humans have come close to wiping out many species, whether from ignorance or greed. If we stop the slaughter in time, animals can bounce back.
Happily, that is the case for thousands of hawks that continue to migrate along the Appalachian Mountains, taking advantage of updrafts that help them soar with little effort.
A woman is to thank. Rosalie Edge, an environmental activist and suffragist from New York City, saw photos of the hawk slaughter and came to Hawk Mountain in 1934, leased 1,400 acres of land, installed a warden and gatekeeper, and ended the shooting.
In 1935, she opened the sanctuary for visitors to enjoy the incredible sight of a variety of raptors rising up in front of the boulder field on top of the mountain and soaring overhead.
Edge purchased and deeded the 1,400 acres to the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association, which became incorporated in 1938.
The sanctuary now has expanded to 2,500 acres and can attract several hundred hawk-watchers on fall weekends.
Broad-wings are the first hawks to migrate in significant numbers. According to my Audubon field guide, one September more than 19,000 were counted in one day at Hawk Mountain. An average of 18,000 hawks, eagles and falcons pass Hawk Mountain each autumn.
This is one of the places where Michael found a lifelong love of birds. He visited often in the 1970s, when only a few dozen people climbed a rocky mile-long path from the parking area to watch and count hawks.
We recently stopped by Hawk Mountain and found a large visitor center and well-maintained trails leading to several overlooks.
Closer to home, we have two spots where volunteers make daily pilgrimages — to Rockfish Gap on Afton Mountain and Harvey’s Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway — to count and identify the raptors flying by.
A woman, Myriam Moore, brought raptor-watching to our area well before the Hawk Migration Association of North America was founded in 1974.
Last year, on Sept. 29, dedicated counters recorded 4,141 broad-winged hawks, along with a sprinkling of 35 kestrels, 22 bald eagles, 16 sharp-shinned hawks, 10 ospreys and a handful of other raptors at Harvey’s Knob.
At Rockfish Gap, an astonishing 10,154 broad-wings were counted the same day. Both counts were about 10 days later than the high counts in 2017.
The hawk counts already have started this fall, though it’s usually mid-to-late September before the broad-wings arrive in big numbers. Other raptors fly through in significant numbers in mid-to-late October.
Our visit to Hawk Mountain was another reminder that one person can change the world, or at least a significant part of it.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.