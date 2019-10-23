Situated on Virginia’s Middle Peninsula, the Piankatank River is only 24 miles long, fairly short by river standards.
The Rappahannock, its neighbor to the north, for example, is 195 miles long, though its southern neighbor, the York, is a modest 34.
Like the mighty James River, at nearly 350 miles in length, all these rivers flow into the Chesapeake Bay.
I needed this brief geography lesson after friends invited Michael and me to spend a couple of days at their fishing cabin on Cobbs Creek, a tributary of the Piankatank. I had no idea where this was.
Doug and Debbie Harvey are hardcore fishers. Doug, in particular, can spend all day casting and trolling for a striped bass or speckled trout.
Michael enjoys an occasional attempt to catch fish, while I am always happy to be on the water, but prefer to observe birds.
We happened to be on the Piankatank when an offshore storm and almost full moon were pushing the tide to heights previously reserved for hurricanes.
The dock was completely submerged, and Doug had to wade out to retrieve his boat and pick us up at a drier point, which was also submerged. He managed to pull along shore so we could keep our feet dry.
A chilly, stiff breeze and a bit of chop kept us from venturing out in the bay. We were content to troll in the calmer waters of the Piankatank and tributary creeks.
While the fishers fished, I scanned the sky for eagles and spotted a half dozen each day. Most were mature, with gleaming white heads and tails, but a couple wore the mottled feathers of immature eagles.
Great blue herons and cormorants were the main winged creatures in the water, though we spotted two ruddy ducks. The river was remarkably devoid of other bird life.
Michael had the first catch both days with a 14-inch puppy drum and a 16-inch speckled trout. Four fish was the high number for Michael and Doug each day, while most of Debbie’s catches slipped off the hook. All the fish were returned to the river.
The first night at the cabin, Michael called in a screech owl to the tall trees in the yard. He managed to find the small owl, which sat blinking its yellow eyes in the beam of the flashlight.
The second night Michael and I slept out on the screen porch with the moon shining brightly. A great horned owl serenaded us to sleep, along with a chorus of crickets.
During the night the scent of a skunk woke us both, but it quickly dissipated as we drifted back to sleep.
Later, we were awakened by a harsh growling, which we guessed were raccoons we had seen in the evening.
As pink started to fill the sky, I got up for a walk around a nearby soybean field. Birds were greeting the day. The ubiquitous Carolina wrens fussed, while pileated woodpeckers hammered for their breakfast.
Nature is healing and restorative. Just look and listen.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
