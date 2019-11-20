Even before they have digested their Thanksgiving meal, many Americans are up and out Friday morning to shop for Christmas.
For them, the Black Friday ritual is part of the extended Thanksgiving holiday.
But how many more ties does Dad need? It seems we have corrupted the meaning of both Thanksgiving and Christmas with endless consumption.
Might we spend our time and money in more sustainable and life-affirming ways that don’t harm the natural world?
At least one retailer thinks so. Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) is promoting environmental action instead of the tradition of shopping on Black Friday for its employees and members.
The outdoor retail company asks its 13,000 employees and 18 million members to “opt to act” by assisting in cleaning up outdoor areas on Black Friday and signing up for a 52-week action plan designed to reduce their individual environmental footprints, according to a company news release.
“Today, that future is at risk,” REI CEO Eric Artz says. “We are in the throes of an environmental crisis that threatens not only the next 81 years of the co-op, but the incredible outdoor places that we love.”
REI has closed all stores, halted online payments and paid its employees to #OptOutside on Black Friday since 2015.
Since then, employees have collected more than 3.4 tons of garbage while cleaning up outdoor areas across the U.S., including in national parks.
REI has pledged to reduce waste and stop using unnecessary packaging for their products, starting with poly bags. The outdoor retailer is also making efforts to increase its rental and used gear services to meet zero-waste goals.
I am not an REI member, but this corporate message resonates with me.
Most of us have more clothes, jewelry, electronic gadgets and stuff than we need already, but we rarely pause to think about the production and transportation issues associated with our possessions.
Clothing, for example, carries a huge footprint. Polyester is made from petroleum, and clothing often gets its colors from toxic dyes. A huge amount of clothing is hardly worn before it’s discarded.
According to the USDA, cotton accounts for a quarter of all the pesticides used in the U.S., which is the largest exporter of cotton in the world.
While organic cotton might seem like a smart choice, it can still take more than 5,000 gallons of water to manufacture a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, according to EcoWatch.
That shirt likely traveled halfway around the world in a container ship fueled by the dirtiest of fossil fuels.
Instead of buying more stuff, we might find ourselves happier with less.
If picking up trash isn’t your thing, you might clean out closets and donate gently used items to a local organization or Goodwill.
Keeping items out of landfills and in use is a great contribution to the environment. For more ideas, check REI’s website (rei.com).
Instead of wrapping packages this holiday season, we can also make contributions to nonprofits doing important work or take ourselves and our kids on an outdoor adventure.
