Every Christmas of my childhood, we saved wrapping paper, bows and tags to reuse year after year.
This meant no tearing into presents on Christmas morning, but carefully unwrapping to see what was hiding inside. It was part of the ritual.
My mother was the master of reducing waste, even during the more extravagant times of the year.
According to use-less-stuff.com, Americans throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s than any other time of year. The extra waste amounts to an extra one million tons per week.
If every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the entire planet.
If every American family wrapped just three presents in reused materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.
The 2.65 billion Christmas cards sold each year in the U.S. could fill a football field 10 stories high. (Someone watches too much football). If we each sent one card less, we’d save 50,000 cubic yards of paper.
Let me be clear, I am not a Grinch; however, I try to limit my impact every day of the year, holidays included.
If you send holiday cards, look for ones made of recycled paper. Avoid cards with glitter and glossy, shiny or gold foil coatings that can’t be recycled. Better yet, send an email or make a phone call.
In my childhood, Christmas lights were limited to the tree and mantelpiece, and they were only on when we were actively looking at them.
According to Cool Effect, our holiday lights alone could power 14 million refrigerators. Holiday lighting in America uses more energy than El Salvador does in one year.
To reduce your lighting impact, use LED bulbs indoors and out. Set your outdoor lights on a timer to limit the hours they are on. Don’t leave them (or any lights) on all night. Outdoor lights disrupt wildlife and add to light pollution.
If 90% of lights were LED, 7.8 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by 2050.
Food waste is also a big issue and an additional 5 million pounds are wasted during the holidays. According to the USDA, year round, American families throw away up to 40% of the fresh fish, meat and poultry; 51% of the dairy products and fruits; and 44% of the vegetables they purchase.
My mom was hyper-vigilant about wasting food. With four kids in our household, food rarely got wasted. Leftovers didn’t last long.
The message is clear: don’t buy more perishable food than you can eat.
Finally, as I have noted many times, most of us don’t need more stuff. We end up buying gag gifts and unnecessary junk that quickly goes to the landfill.
My favorite gifts to give and receive are food and beverages, donations to nonprofits and promises of experiences — from outdoor adventures to music and theater.
In short, the giving season is best spent focusing on time and memorable experiences together. Happy holidays!
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
