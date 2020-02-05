In the two and a half years since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, the island has been recovering at a snail’s pace.
The Category 4 storm parked over the island for a day in September 2017, producing the most catastrophic damage the island had ever experienced, just two weeks after Hurricane Irma came ashore.
Visiting Puerto Rico gave us a glance at what is to come as climate change wreaks havoc on the people least able to cope with it.
An estimated 3,000 people died as a result of Maria, and $90 billion in damage ravaged many structures on the island. Most people lived without electricity and water for 12 to 18 months. Think about that.
Our government’s response was shamefully inadequate and remains so, but there still are many volunteers trying to make a difference.
Michael and I spent a week helping to rehab one house, where a single woman lived without means or ability to repair her leaking roof and peeling walls.
While we were unable to attack the roof, we did scrape away five layers of paint and freshen up the exterior concrete walls with her chosen colors of red and white.
Her 20-year-old son helped with the project and told us that polluted, black water had been chest-level in the streets and houses of their community of Loisa, a common scenario across the island.
As I noted last week, we happened to be in Puerto Rico as a 6.4-magnitude earthquake added insult to injury, but the group we worked with stuck with their original plans for hurricane rehab.
We joined the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, whose roots include the former Father Judge Seminary in Amherst County, where Michael attended high school. Several of his classmates are Puerto Ricans.
About a dozen of us split into two groups, and the more experienced builders tackled projects in the hillside town of Cubuy, where they rebuilt a roof over a laundry room and installed cabinets to replace rain-damaged ones.
Our crew included an 82-year-old who outworked all of us, but I kept wishing we had younger, experienced roofers. It didn’t help knowing that most roofs in Puerto Rico leak.
Our work was an apt example of the patchwork efforts holding Puerto Rico together. Michael and I spent a day in San Juan to learn more about the ugly, colonial history of this beautiful island.
After 450 years of Spanish occupation, the U.S. took over in 1898 during the brief Spanish- American War. While we gave Puerto Ricans citizenship, our policies have denied them the chance to prosper.
According to “Fantasy Island,” a book by Ed Morales, American corporations have been allowed to evade taxes, pay low wages and contribute nothing to failing infrastructure — from the still unreliable power grid to roads and schools.
Already an estimated 470,000 people have left Puerto Rico, quietly moving into mainland cities as U.S. citizens. Other climate refugees will not have that advantage as rising seas, floods, drought and fire force people to move or die.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
