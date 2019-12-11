The cherry trees in Riverside Park were weeping; someone had slashed their limbs, leaving stubs and broken ends where insects, fungus and rot could set it.
Last week, the Lynchburg Tree Stewards spent a couple of hours trying to repair the damage to 25 cherry trees, which are nearly 20 years old.
In November 2000, the Tree Stewards, Kiwanis and Friends of Riverside Park had secured a grant to plant 60 cherry trees in the park.
Our new urban forester, Sarah Hagan, gauged each of the vandalized trees with concern. Older, established trees are particularly tricky to prune correctly. When you prune a larger, older limb, it creates greater stress on the tree.
It’s not clear when these trees were whacked, but it may have been in the spring when someone wanted large limbs of cherry blossoms.
Not only is such cutting bad for a tree, it’s illegal and carries a fine. Whether trees are in public parks or along city streets, they should not be cut by residents.
If a tree has low limbs, is blocking a stop sign or is damaged, give the city a call so it can be pruned properly. This will give the tree a better chance to thrive and provide shade, stormwater retention, carbon sequestration and beauty.
The volunteer Tree Stewards prune city trees once a month, usually in rights of way along streets under the watchful eye of Hagan.
Pruning trees is an art, one that I and my fellow tree stewards are constantly striving to perfect.
Large limbs need three cuts — two about a foot away from the trunk to take the weight off and keep the limb from splitting all the way back to the trunk.
The final cut is made at a 90-degree angle to the trunk along the collar, where the tree can generate tissue to cover the wound. It’s imperative not to cut into the main trunk.
These measures should apply to trees in your yard as well. And don’t top trees; that’s tantamount to malpractice.
Trees, like all living things, need TLC. So if you see a tree with a problem on city property, call the city at 434-856-2489.
If you are interested in becoming a Tree Steward, please send me an email.
And now a correction: last week I mistakenly wrote that the bacteria in lichen fall under the kingdom Monera. My friend, David Freier, told me Monera is no longer a kingdom.
A biologist at the University of Lynchburg, Freier let me know that I am sadly behind on taxonomy.
As scientists learn more about organisms, classification systems change. Genetic sequencing has given researchers a whole new way of analyzing relationships between organisms.
There are now three domains, under which there are currently six kingdoms. The domains are Archaea, Bacteria and Eukarya (humans fall under Eukarya).
The kingdoms are Archaebacteria, Eubacteria, Protista, Fungi, Plantae and Animalia.
Cyanobacteria, one of the components of lichen, are under the domain Bacteria and the kingdom Eubacteria. There will be a quiz later.
