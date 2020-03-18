As the Coronavirus emergency forces humans to keep their distance from each other, it’s a great chance to spend time outside.
The vernal equinox is officially tomorrow, but spring arrived several weeks early. We see it in the cherry and pear trees in full bloom, the red flowers blanketing red maples and the cheery yellow blossoms of daffodils.
Last week while hiking in the woods, I saw a number of comma butterflies, among the first to emerge in the spring.
Spring peepers have begun their annual chorus.
Being an avid birder, however, I tend to keep my focus on the mating and nesting rituals already underway in the avian world.
From our front porch, we have been watching and listening to a pair of red-shouldered hawks, prepping for mating and scouting out nesting sites.
They have found plenty to eat in the woods. We saw a hawk launch from a branch and pounce on something in the rustling leaves. A small, pale-colored snake wriggled from the ground, and the hawk sucked it down like a long strand of spaghetti.
The next day, we watched it or its mate tear some other small animal to shreds as it perched on a limb.
On a recent road walk, I spotted a half dozen cedar waxwings and did a double take when I saw that one of them had an orange tip on its tail, rather than the usual yellow.
As we watched, it fanned out its tail to reveal a solid line of orange all the way across. Michael’s research revealed an immature waxwing that has eaten a lot of non-native honeysuckle berries may have orange-tipped tail feathers.
In the space of half a mile, we spotted another 17 species, including 22 wild turkeys gobbling up acorns at the edge of a field.
The next day, a white mourning dove pecked at seeds under our feeder. This white-colored dove had the normal black eyes of a typical gray mourning dove, but predominantly white feathers with a smattering of rust over its body, a condition known as leucism. A beautiful and rare sight.
Nature is full of surprises. We only need to look.
For a spring project, Michael and I have erected six bluebird boxes along our road to create a bluebird trail with permission from our neighbors. Already, we have seen bluebirds checking out three of the boxes as they prepare to lay the first of several clutches for the season.
We’ve also been busy preparing our flowerbeds with compost and manure for new native flowers to attract pollinators and expanding our compost bins.
It’s time to start gardening, planting native flowers and shrubs and decreasing the size of our sterile lawns. “Rewilding” our yards can help stem the ecological emergency that we continue to ignore. We need to treat it like a virus.
As we are asked to spend less time with fellow humans, we can spend more time walking, biking and paddling, while reconnecting with and restoring the wild that all humans crave in their DNA.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
