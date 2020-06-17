Bolts of lightning lit up giant clouds over Fleming Mountain and lightning bugs sparkled in dark trees as we searched for owls.
June 9 was the final day of the 47th annual Breeding Bird Survey by the Lynchburg Bird Club, and we wanted to find some owls before midnight.
Michael and I had spent six early morning hours with Bob Epperson and his mother, Betty, and had found 62 species in our section of the survey.
With trees in full foliage, it’s hard to spot many birds so it’s crucial to recognize their songs and calls.
Sharp-eared birders fan out across a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the University of Lynchburg campus.
The breeding survey is done in late May or early June when birds have stopped migrating. The assumption is the ones you hear and see are sticking around to breed.
Confirmations, however, are better. They range from a bird carrying nesting material or food to seeing an active nest or fledglings being fed by a parent.
Birding with Bob is always a joy. A professional birder of 30 years, he identifies birds before most people can even hear them.
He knows when birds are finished breeding for the year or when they are getting started. Crows, for example, are done, while goldfinches are just preparing for their first brood.
Our find of the day was a summer tanager, a neotropic bird Bob says generally nests in the Piedmont. Though we didn’t see it, its call is distinct from our more commonly seen scarlet tanager.
The male summer is all red, while the male scarlet has black wings. Both females mostly are yellow with darker wings.
Our most productive stop along Coffee Road yielded a pair of red-headed woodpeckers going into a hole in a dead snag, evidence of a nesting pair.
We also saw two red-tailed hawks being harassed by Baltimore orioles and a pair of first-year orchard orioles that joined in the futile attempt to scare off the hawks.
We heard, but didn’t spot, a yellow-breasted chat, a colorful and noisy bird I have never seen.
We finished shortly after noon with 62 species. Bob asked if we could come back out that night to search for owls.
During the survey, birders are asked to refrain from using phone apps to call particular birds to avoid upsetting them, but an exception is made for finding owls.
Michael and I gladly ventured out at 9:30 p.m. to try to find the three owls in our area.
We lucked out and heard the tiny eastern screech owl at our first stop. Ten minutes later, we called in a magnificent barred owl, which we got a light on. We found a second screech owl a few minutes later, but only saw its dark figure flying overhead.
We never heard a great-horned owl, but we know they are out there among the 100 or so species found each year by the dedicated birders in our area.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
