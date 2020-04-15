As the dogwoods and redbuds blossom, and butterflies emerge from their cocoons, it’s time for an annual reckoning.
Each year, old friends return in spring. Some are ephemeral, like bloodroot and Dutchman’s-breeches, two of my favorite white woodland wildflowers, already gone.
Wild geraniums and Virginia bluebells hang around a bit longer, and each day brings new flowers.
Our yard is filled with tiny white violets and larger blue violets, along with fleabane unfurling its pink blooms that open with white petals and yellow centers, like miniature daisies.
Other friends are here to stay for the summer, including the Louisiana waterthrushes and blue-gray gnatcatchers that returned the last week of March. They are always our first two “snowbirds.”
The waterthrush has a lyrical song, and as you might expect, likes to hang out near streams. The tiny gnatcatchers are usually flitting high in the trees, emitting their high-pitched calls.
The gnatcatchers remind me of tiny mockingbirds, and last year I spotted a nest high in a tulip poplar camouflaged with lichens, looking like part of the branch.
Male woodcocks have performed their annual rituals at sunset, which involve a strange beep followed by a rocket-like liftoff and rapid fluttering of wings as they return to the ground to attract a mate.
Some birds stop by on their way north or to higher elevations. Warblers are starting to appear. Michael and I saw two yellow-throated warblers on the Blue Ridge Parkway last week, along with cliff swallows.
Early butterflies this year have included commas, tiger and zebra swallowtails, and one I haven’t seen in years: the falcate orangetip, a small white butterfly with a dollop of orange and a black outline on the top of its upper wings.
Bees and wasps are buzzing through the air, while beetles and ants scuttle across the ground.
The five-lined skinks recently emerged from below ground to skitter across our porches and walls. These lizards are fun to watch as they bask in the sun, but when frightened, they disappear in the blink of an eye.
Though I rarely see them, the spring peepers are singing and American toads are trilling.
As blossoms fade, trees push out new leaves. Look closely to see their miniature versions before they reach full size. The mountains have turned pale green.
Male squirrels are chasing females from branch to branch and running in circles for a date. Love is in the air and on the ground.
Our new bluebird boxes have successfully attracted bluebirds and chickadees, while a pot full of rosemary has been occupied by a Carolina wren, which has meticulously built a nest out of moss and laid three eggs.
With more time in the yard, I have found a cardinal’s nest in a butterfly bush and a robin’s nest in a cedar.
This annual renewal of life is particularly profound this year. As we practice keeping our distance from fellow humans, we can witness the promise of normalcy as spring brings back other old friends.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
