If noisy neighbors or a snoring partner keep you awake at night, you can relate to the plight of wildlife competing with human-generated sounds.
Noise pollution is widely recognized as a danger to human health, but as the World Health Organization notes, it’s getting worse in much of the world.
According to a new study, human noise is a major global pollutant that harms a wide range of animal life. Published in the journal Biology Letters, the study suggests noise pollution not only harms animals, it threatens the survival of more than 100 different species.
They include amphibians, arthropods, birds, fish, mammals, mollusks and reptiles.
The endangered Sonoran pronghorn, for example, avoids noisy areas frequented by military jets; female frogs exposed to traffic noise have more difficulty locating the male’s call; and bats avoid hunting in areas with road noise.
Many species rely on acoustic signals for communication for finding mates or warning about predators, threatening the survival and stability of their populations.
Conversely, noise can make it harder for some predators to find food. Bats and owls rely on sound to hunt. Even if noise pollution is relatively mild, it can force them to spend more time and energy searching for food.
Noise pollution is also a well-known risk for whales and dolphins, which use echolocation to navigate, communicate and find food.
High-intensity sonar used by the U.S. Navy can emit sounds in excess of 235 decibels (equivalent to a rocket taking off), and powerful air guns used in oil and mineral exploration emit bursts of sound that can travel thousands of kilometers in the deep ocean.
These loud noises not only directly damage a cetacean’s hearing, but also interfere with the mammal’s sonar navigation. In 2000, whales of four different species were stranded on beaches in the Bahamas after U.S. sonar-system testing in the area, which a government report later blamed on the testing.
Loud noise and vibrations from natural gas compressors influence the number of insects and spiders in an area, according to research published in Ecology and Evolution.
In New Mexico’s San Juan Basin, researchers trapped insects at five sites with gas compressors and five ecologically similar sites without the compressors for two months.
They found sites with gas compressors had 95% fewer cave, camel and spider crickets, 52% fewer froghoppers and 24% fewer grasshoppers than nearby sites without compressors. Insects are crucial to the survival of many species.
According to the National Park Service, sound levels in a high air traffic corridor in the Yellowstone backcountry were elevated by only five decibels, but resulted in a 70% reduction in the size of an area in which predators could hear their prey.
Other recent studies are finding that some birds in noisy environments have started singing at night to be heard, disrupting normal sleep and mating habits. Sadly, the lyrebird of Australia can mimic chainsaws.
In short, we need to regulate noise as a pollutant so we can listen to the music of the non-human world.
