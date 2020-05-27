As the world experiments with emerging from its cocoon, I understand how very fortunate I am.
I am privileged to spend my days with my husband Michael, with whom I just celebrated one year of marriage.
We have become near-constant companions, separated only by work-related screen time.
We appreciate even more how compatible we are. Every day we search for migrating birds, fledglings, blossoming wildflowers and brightly colored butterflies.
Last week, I heard a high-pitched song I knew I had not heard before. A search of our cedar trees revealed a handful of blackpoll warblers.
Michael had never seen them on his property before but, then again, he has never been here every day, watching and listening for new visitors.
Cape May warblers, bay-breasted warblers and black-throated blue warblers have stopped by this month.
Scarlet tanagers have taken up residence, as have blue-gray gnatcatchers and great-crested flycatchers.
When we aren’t bird watching at home, we head to the mountains.
We’ve seen otters in Otter Lake, a baby barred owl by the side of the road and red admiral butterflies flitting among leaf litter.
The Blue Ridge Parkway has become our second home. We’ve commandeered a trail that Michael remembered from mountain biking that seems to be entirely our own.
But it’s not ours. It belongs to the mountain laurel with its fragile white flowers, laced with pink markings, and the pale purple blossoms of the rhododendron.
Hooded warblers, worm-eating warblers and yellow-billed cuckoos have staked out territory for the summer.
As we hike with our new puppy, we hear movement in the bushes and wonder who else is here. Squirrels or bears?
Yes, a new puppy is providing entertainment and requiring lots of training and walking. Another joy of quarantine.
Our efforts at planting wildflower, herb and vegetable seeds have reminded us how hard it is to be dependent on weather.
An unusually cool, wet spring has dampened our efforts to garden. We have started buying plants, but hold out hope more seeds will yet emerge.
And everything has to be protected from voracious deer, whether with spray or fencing.
It makes you appreciate the work of farmers, whom we still support with preorders and pick ups at the Lynchburg Community Market. Yes, local markets are up and running with safety precautions in place. Check them out!
Like everyone else, we are learning good food is about all we need to buy.
I believe it will be a long time before we can move about safely among other people. I hope when we do, we remember what we’ve learned during this quarantine.
For most of us, the pace is less frantic, time is moving more slowly, and we can get in touch with our own inner longings.
We have stayed out of our cars and planes. The air is cleaner with a 17% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in early April.
This quarantine has made me more grateful for my love of nature and the love of my life.
May we all emerge more dedicated to both.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
