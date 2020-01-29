By dusk, the sound was deafening. Imagine spring peepers on steroids.

The tree frogs of Puerto Rico can produce an amazing volume from their one- to two-inch bodies.

Despite the unending songs from the “coquís,” Michael and I fell into a deep slumber after a long day of travel.

We were to spend two weeks in Puerto Rico: the first birding and the second helping with a Hurricane Maria rehab project.

Michael could not have chosen a better Airbnb, nestled on the edge of the El Yunque National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest, with an average rainfall exceeding 120 inches.

We experienced several of those inches during our week in the mountains of Luquillo in northeast Puerto Rico.

Our rainforest bungalow required a 79-step descent, located as it was in the middle of green shrubs and trees I couldn’t name, as well as bananas, palms and African tulip trees with bright orange blossoms.

On day one, I saw the tiny Puerto Rican tody, one of 18 endemic species of birds (found only in Puerto Rico). The tody is a national favorite with its bright green back, red throat and white and yellow chest.

We woke to a mix of sun and clouds as the coquís slowly stopped their singing for the day and were greeted by four raucous Puerto Rican woodpeckers. With a red throat and upper chest, these black and beige birds entertained us for hours, flitting and calling.

As more new species appeared, we did all our birding from the porch. The Puerto Rican oriole and lizard cuckoo were the next two endemics to appear, and the cuckoo became a favorite.

This 19-inch bird’s black-and-white barred tail comprises half its length, and it sports a long bill designed to scoop up small lizards. We watched one succeed.

Another 11 bird species appeared before nightfall, most new to our life lists. At twilight, two Puerto Rican screech owls began a serenade, which we heard every night over the clamor of frogs.

On Jan. 6, we hired a guide to take us to other parks to search for more bird species.

Victor Feliciano was a delightful guide, who helped us add Adelaide’s warbler and the Puerto Rican spindalis, bullfinch, flycatcher and vireo to our endemics list, along with other exotics including the troupial, a bright orange oriole from Venezuela.

Victor told us there are 17 endemic species of tree frogs on the island, though one is believed extinct, and they hatch from eggs as tiny frogs, with no tadpole stage!

Thrilled with 43 bird species for the day, we headed back to our rainforest perch after getting reports of earthquakes on the southern side of the island.

At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, we woke to a swaying house and realized it was another earthquake, later reported at a 6.4 magnitude. Three hours later a strong aftershock rocked us again. We lost electricity for 18 hours.

We wondered if our relief work would take a turn. Stay tuned.