Central Virginia Master Naturalists can be found planting trees to create riparian buffers along rivers, building bluebird boxes, maintaining hiking trails or giving lectures on bats to audiences across the state.
They contribute about 2,800 hours of volunteer work each year to help preserve our natural world.
If you’ve always wanted to know more about local flora and fauna, and what organizations help protect them, you might want to sign up for the next master naturalist basic training course.
The Virginia Master Naturalist program requires the course and 40 hours of volunteering on nature-related projects.
The 2020 Central Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course will begin Feb. 12 at the University of Lynchburg. Classes take place on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. through May 13.
This basic training provides 39 hours of experiential learning that include 13 classroom sessions and four half-day field trips in the Greater Lynchburg area.
Instructors come from local colleges and universities as well as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Department of Forestry. Subjects include geology, plants, birds, soils, reptiles, ecology, streams, mammals, forests, insects, wetlands, fish and conservation.
Cost of the training is $125 per person and includes course materials and books. Registration and payment are due by Feb. 10. To register, contact Greg Eaton at (434) 544-8360, or email eaton@lynchburg.edu.
Visit www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/centralvirginia.html for an application and more information.
The course is open to residents of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
Once the course is complete, master naturalists can choose to work on existing projects or create their own.
Certification is maintained annually through 40 hours of volunteer work and eight hours of advanced training. Master naturalists focus on three areas: education, citizen science and stewardship.
Educational activities include presentations, interpretive programs at parks or other natural areas and programs for school groups and other audiences.
Opportunities to work with children abound, for example, at the University of Lynchburg’s Claytor Nature Study Center in Bedford County, where hundreds of schoolchildren visit for lessons on aquatic life in the Big Otter River.
Citizen science activities include stream monitoring, bird counts, surveying rare plants and wildlife mapping. Stewardship activities include invasive plant removal, stream cleanups, trail building, tree planting and other habitat restoration.
Many naturalists contribute volunteer hours by maintaining sections of the Appalachian Trail, becoming a Lynchburg Tree Steward or planting trees for the Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District.
Becoming a master naturalist lets you follow old passions or learn new ones. Some folks, myself included, find that they already do enough volunteer work with a variety of organizations to easily keep up their required hours.
I took the training four years ago and enjoyed learning more about amphibians, reptiles and wildflowers. I was inspired to join the Lynchburg Tree Stewards, who help prune trees along city streets and in parks, and do bird counts with the Lynchburg Bird Club.
Consider starting off 2020 by learning more about our natural world and doing your part to enhance it.
