As we drove higher on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the sunny morning turned foggy and cooler. It’s one of my favorite ways to beat the heat.
A three-mile round-trip hike from Thunder Ridge overlook to Thunder Hill shelter featured fabulous wildflowers, butterflies and birds.
Orange Turk’s cap lilies were covered in tiger swallowtails, happily sipping nectar, while blue-headed vireos fed their babies squawking for a meal in their tiny nest.
Though warblers and other birds are much harder to see in the dense summer foliage, Michael and I take the time to track them down.
We saw 17 species including six warblers: cerulean, hooded, black-throated blue, Canada and black-and-white warblers, as well as American restarts. We also spotted a pair of scarlet tanagers.
The key to summer hiking or birding is to get up early. My Happy Hikers group meets at 7:30 a.m., whether to hike down to Apple Orchard Falls with the grueling climb back up, or for a six-mile walk at Percival’s Island in downtown Lynchburg.
A hike up Cole or Cold Mountain (the name I prefer because it’s always cooler up there) in Amherst County provides a near 360-degree view. On a recent hike, butterflies were thick on Joe-Pye weed, a member of the sunflower family that can be mistaken for milkweed.
The plants were covered in tiger swallowtails, occasional monarchs and two pipevine swallowtails, a species I had never seen. Pipevines have black upper wings and iridescent blue-green under wings. The two we saw looked newly hatched, as they sat unmoving on the pinkish-purple flowers.
Anywhere Joe-Pye weed grows, you will see lots of butterflies. The name is attributed to a Native American healer who used Eutrochium in the mid-1700s to treat a variety of ailments, as is still the case today. Joe Pye used this plant to cure fevers, kidney stones and other urinary tract ailments, while American colonists used it to treat typhus outbreaks.
While trips to the mountains are wonderful, you don’t have to get in a car to enjoy the cooler parts of the day. Early in the morning our road still is shaded, and wood thrushes provide a lyrical concert for a walk, accompanied by a chorus of cicadas.
At night, it usually cools down enough for another stroll when the katydids are thrumming madly and the stars pop out. Jupiter is brilliant right now, and with binoculars, you can spot at least one of its moons.
We like sleeping with open windows and recently went to bed with a barred owl serenading us. We woke to coyotes howling and yipping.
Other great ways to enjoy the outdoors include morning bike rides that generate their own breeze and canoe trips with a dip in the water.
Any swimming hole provides a great cool down and a chance to see turtles, dragonflies and fish. We have spotted river otters at Cave Mountain Lake.
It’s hard to beat the great outdoors anytime, even in the heat of summer.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.