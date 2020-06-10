Last week, I spied a small eastern box turtle: not a baby but about half the size of a full-grown adult.
This immature turtle had stopped in the road so I moved him across, in the direction he was going.
Turtles cross roads for a reason, so if you help them across, be sure not to turn them around.
Turtles know where they are going. You should not try to relocate them to a “better place,” which could inadvertently spread disease.
In early June, it’s particularly important to watch out for turtles as the females are looking for places to lay their eggs and may travel up to one mile. They particularly are active at dawn on a rainy day.
Turtles dig holes to lay their eggs in the ground. If you are lucky enough to see one lay eggs in your yard, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries recommends using chicken wire to form a dome over the nest and burying the edges of the wire a couple of inches deep to protect the eggs from predators such as raccoons, skunks, opossums and dogs.
The openings between the wires allow the hatchling turtles to pass through and make their way to the appropriate habitat, often leaf litter on the forest floor or vegetation along the edges of ponds and streams.
Emergence of hatchling turtles occurs from late summer to early fall. They also may overwinter and hibernate underground after hatching, waiting until spring to emerge from their nest.
Hatchling turtles often leave the nest in the early morning hours before sunlight, making it difficult to see them.
Unless turtles are run over, they can be long-lived creatures. Eastern box turtles reach maturity at 10 to 20 years old. The average life span of box turtles is 50 years, while a significant portion can live more than 100 years.
Box turtles defend themselves from predation by tucking their head and legs in as they close their hinged shells.
Turtles are omnivores with a varied diet and basically will eat anything they can catch. Invertebrates, including insects, earthworms and millipedes, form the principal part of box turtles’ diet, but they also eat a variety of vegetation and fruit.
In addition to box turtles, you may spot large snapping turtles moving across the road, as my neighbor just did. I would not recommend trying to move them without a shovel or gloves. They are called snapping turtles for a reason, and they can weigh up to 35 pounds.
Snapping turtles feed on dead animals, insects, fish, birds, small mammals, amphibians and aquatic plants.
In Central Virginia, you also may see the eastern painted turtle, which, like the snapper, hangs out in rivers and lakes.
While it may be tempting, don’t ever keep a wild turtle as a pet. If you truly want a pet reptile and can commit to keeping it healthy, look into adopting captive-bred reptiles or rescued turtles through organizations such as Blue Ridge Reptile Rescue.
