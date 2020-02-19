While I was recently enjoying birdwatching in the milder clime of Puerto Rico, John Styrsky sent me the results of Lynchburg’s 2019 Christmas Bird Count.
For the last 61 years in a row (and 79 altogether), dedicated birders have ventured out around Christmastime to count and identify all the birds they can see.
This data makes up part of a national count that is critical to understanding where birds are declining. In North America, we have lost 29% of all birds since 1970.
Despite early morning rain and fewer participants than usual, the birders counted 24,400 individual birds and 78 different species. The 10-year species average is 76.
Most common bird: As many birdwatchers know, American robins are everywhere this winter. During the Christmas count, Lynchburg Bird Club President Gene Sattler found an estimated 16,000 in a flock in the Fort Hill area at dusk. Previous high counts were 1,344 in 2002 and 1,086 in 2003.
If you subtract the Fort Hill flock, the remaining total of 8,400 birds is only a slightly lower number than the 10-year average of 8,567 individuals.
Most unusual find: The most unusual bird was a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights. This species overwinters in the Gulf Coast states and up the Atlantic Coast to southeastern Virginia, so it is not entirely unexpected that it would be observed here, said Styrsky, a professor of biology at the University of Lynchburg. This find brings the cumulative total to 143 species.
Other unusual sightings included a northern pintail, ruddy duck, green-winged teal, pine warbler, white-crowned sparrow and 25 American pipits.
Birds in decline: American coot numbers have been declining since 1994 with only four birds in two of the last six years. Likewise, eastern meadowlark numbers have been steadily dwindling from a 50-year average of 51.2 birds to a 10-year average of 5.8 birds. A total of 190 dark-eyed juncos was the lowest recorded since 1960, but unless numbers remain low for several years, this is likely a blip.
Missing in action: Birders missed American black duck again this year, which has been observed 17 of the last 20 years. For 13 years in a row, the northern bobwhite has not been spotted. Prior to this disappearance, bobwhite had been seen almost every year since 1935. “We may have lost them for good,” Styrsky said.
Encouraging numbers: Red-headed woodpecker numbers have been trending upward the last five years to a 10-year average of 6.2 birds from a 50-year average of 4.4 birds.
The most common 21 species (seen by at least 11 of the 13 birding parties) were black vulture, turkey vulture, mourning dove, red-bellied woodpecker, downy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, blue jay, American crow, Carolina chickadee, tufted titmouse, white-breasted nuthatch, Carolina wren, eastern bluebird, American robin, northern mockingbird, European starling, song sparrow, white-throated sparrow, dark-eyed junco, northern cardinal and American goldfinch.
Birders will be out again Dec. 19, 2020 for the 80th (and the 62nd consecutive) Lynchburg Christmas Bird Count. If you know birds, come out and join us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.