Last week, 13 students donned waders and bent over scopes, peering beneath the surface of the Pedlar River for a tiny hole in the mud that might reveal the location of an endangered freshwater mussel.
The University of Lynchburg students are enrolled in Dave Perault’s conservation ecology class. He takes students outdoors to learn about possible vocations in the environmental field.
The students found a handful of two common varieties before finally scoring one James River spinymussel, the first time Perault’s class has found one.
The spinymussel is a federally endangered species that hasn’t been found in the James River since the 1960s, but has survived in some cleaner tributaries, like the Pedlar.
Brian Watson, the state’s only aquatic invertebrate biologist, explained that the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is trying to help restore a variety of mussels throughout the state.
He hopes to soon be able to seed James River spinymussels in the Pedlar River in Amherst County.
Mussels are ecologically important because they filter and clean water. One mussel can filter up to 10 gallons of water per day.
They provide food for fish, reptiles, birds and mammals.
When Europeans first arrived on this continent, mussels were thick enough to hold a riverbed together.
North America, and particularly the Southeast United States, has the most freshwater mussels in the world. Sadly, an estimated 75% of mussels in the U.S. are in peril.
Their crashing numbers are a result of pollution, dams, invasive species and sedimentation, which literally suffocates them.
Because mussels are sensitive to pollution and heavy metals, they have been used to increase the standards for wastewater discharge.
When not disturbed by man, mussels are long-lived, up to 100 years. In Virginia, most of our 82 species survive 15 to 40 years. Their shells tell their age by creating growth lines, similar to the rings in trees.
Males release sperm and females siphon it in. Developing young hang out in the female’s gills until the larvae are ready to be released. Many species latch onto fish until they mature. They parasitically suck blood from their host, while getting a ride to a new location.
Some mussels are host-specific and need to lure the right fish before releasing young larvae. They have a variety of techniques, including mimicking other creatures.
These sightless invertebrates can somehow make themselves look like crayfish or create a packet that looks like aquatic insect larvae.
Not all larvae attach to fish; some just get released en masse and try to find a spot to dig into as they flow through a stream or rock gently in a lake.
To try to help restore mussels, DGIF is breeding native mussels in three fisheries and hand “planting” or scattering them in designated rivers.
We can all help protect these unique animals by preventing erosion, reducing storm-water runoff, using fertilizers and chemicals wisely, if at all, and maintaining septic systems.
Of course, those practices are good for all species, including us.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
