Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist, has given voice to the fight against climate change like no one before.
She started her lonely battle with a solo protest outside the Swedish Parliament a year ago with a Friday school strike. On Sept. 20, an estimated 4 million schoolchildren joined her around the world.
She is challenging world leaders, most recently at the United Nations in New York City, to listen to the science and act before the damage becomes irreversible.
“This is all wrong,” she told the U.N. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!
“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight ….”
“You are failing us,” she concluded. “But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.”
Let that sink in.
It’s hard to imagine a more articulate spokesperson for the planet than this young girl. While her remarks to world leaders condemn their inaction, she tells us what we must do.
In a short video at naturalclimate.solutions, Greta suggests three broad areas of action.
First, we must protect the resources we have not yet damaged or destroyed by getting off fossil fuels and leaving them in the ground. We must protect forests, fisheries, air, soil and water. We must preserve enough space for healthy ecosystems to thrive.
Biologist E.O Wilson has proposed saving fully half of the land for species other than humans, while Greenpeace is fighting to put a third of the oceans into sanctuaries.
Second, we must turn to nature itself to help restore the damage by planting trees, restoring wetlands and mangroves and kelp forests.
Trees can store vast amounts of carbon and help cool land and water, while providing critical habitat for all life.
Finally, we must fund these solutions. Globally, 1,000 times more is spent on fossil fuel subsidies than in fighting climate breakdown. A meager 2 percent of government funding is spent on natural climate solutions.
We must hold politicians accountable and vote for those who will fight to defend nature.
As Greta says, “Everything counts! What you do counts!”
What will you do to protect, restore and fund our finite world? We cannot all do everything, but we can all do much more than we are currently doing.
Children are watching.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
