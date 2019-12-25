While the natural world continues to take a big hit from humankind, many individuals and groups are striving to make positive impacts in the world. We need to celebrate them more often.
People are working to save animals and plants from extinction and preserve stretches of land and oceans. Individuals are cleaning up tons of trash from beaches. Brilliant minds are working on alternatives to fossil fuels and ways to remove tiny particles of plastic pollution from our waterways.
Young people are stepping up to fight climate change, including Time’s Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old from Sweden who started a worldwide school strike with a solo one just over a year ago.
These youngsters have helped persuade Ireland and Britain to declare climate emergencies. Worldwide, many companies are urging governments to commit to significant emissions reductions, when their elected leaders fail to do so.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy is increasingly affordable and outpaced coal for the first time. In the U.S., renewable energy, including hydro, solar and wind, is the second largest energy source after natural gas.
Clean energy jobs in 18 major U.S. cities outnumber jobs in fossil fuels, according to the advocacy group E2. More than 100 cities have committed to clean energy.
Seattle, for example, is developing a zero-emission fleet of public transport buses, mandating that all parking structures include electric vehicle charging stations and modernizing electrical grids.
Costa Rica unveiled its plan to completely eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050. The Central American country hopes to produce no more carbon than it can offset by ensuring all taxis and buses are fully electric, investing in alternative fuel sources and expanding and maintaining its extensive forest coverage.
Because meat carries such a large carbon footprint, demand for vegetarian alternatives is increasing. Burger King is making meatless options more accessible, and McDonald’s recently launched a vegan burger in Nordic markets.
In March, the European Union banned single-use plastic, including straws and cutlery in an effort to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans.
Under the new European law, tobacco companies will be required to cover the costs for the collection of cigarette butts, and manufacturers of fishing gear will have to pay for the retrieval of any plastic nets that have been left at sea.
Recently, California passed a bill for a 75% reduction in single-use plastics, and Maine voted to ban single-use plastic shopping bags statewide.
A number of environmental law organizations are fighting Trump administration attacks on clean air, clean water and endangered species, as well as efforts to drill on public lands and in sensitive offshore waters.
Locally, folks are reducing grassy lawns to create pollinator and wildlife habitats, preserving land through conservation easements and building and maintaining trails for our enjoyment.
Lest we forget, we are part of nature, and many people are working to make the world a better place for other humans. Environmental justice and social justice are inseparable.
Merry Christmas to all who work toward a better world!
