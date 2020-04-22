Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. What will the planet look like in 2070?
I confess to being somewhat pessimistic. Perhaps I have lived long enough to see too much loss.
When scientists found from 1970 to 2014, the size of vertebrate populations declined by 60% on average, it’s hard not to see the last 50 years as a natural disaster.
We are the Earth’s pandemic.
When I arrived here almost 62 years ago, there were only 2.9 billion humans.
Now our numbers are approaching 8 billion.
We have come to see ourselves as apart from nature, not a part of it.
Indeed, we live as though it doesn’t matter how many trees we fell, how many wetlands we drain, how many mountains we blow up or how much land we pave over.
With every action we take, we either destroy habitat directly or pollute it with greenhouse gases and chemicals.
We are overheating the planet.
Now, in the midst of a pandemic, it might be good to acknowledge how we already were killing ourselves.
Scientists estimate the U.S. death toll from air pollution at more than 100,000 per year, and the World Health Organization estimates the global toll at 7 million.
Water pollution kills another 1.8 million. Add in other toxins and about 9 million people die annually around the globe from pollution.
These are pandemic-like numbers we never even hear about. Industry doesn’t want us to know.
But this can change. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is a chance to redefine who we are and how we want to live with our kindred beings.
We can change the way we operate at a governmental and global level. The pandemic has shown us most people are up for such a challenge.
It has shown what can happen in a very short time if we greatly reduce air pollution, for example. People in India can see the Himalaya Mountains for the first time since World War II. Los Angeles, New York, Beijing and many other cities have the cleanest air in decades.
We have virtually stopped traveling, whether flying all over the world, taking cruises or commuting long distances to work. We have found the joys of working in our yards and gardens and that teleconferencing and working from home can be more efficient and less polluting.
If we want these temporary reprieves from pollution to become permanent, we must leave fossil fuels in the ground, reduce our outsized consumption of everything and elect officials who will adopt and enforce stricter environmental rules, not gut them as the current administration is doing.
We must set aside more wild spaces and create more in our own yards. We must protect the planet’s biodiversity.
That’s the only way to save ourselves.
Or, as the poet and naturalist Wendell Berry says, “The care of the Earth is our most ancient and most worthy, and after all, our most pleasing responsibility. To cherish what remains of it and to foster its renewal is our only hope.”
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.