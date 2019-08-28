Everyday my heart breaks a little more.
Whether I learn that the Endangered Species Act is under attack or another national park is threatened by oil and lumber extraction, I ache for all of us.
It’s not just that a handful of people are getting richer, it’s that the world that sustains all life is getting poorer.
It’s not just that we are wiping out individual mammals, insects, birds, trees and other life forms, it’s that we are responsible for the Earth’s sixth mass extinction.
It’s not just that glaciers are melting and the Amazon is burning, it’s that climate change will make this planet more hostile for every generation that follows.
The only way to stop the abuse of our planet and fellow Earthlings is to care. The only way to care is to open our eyes to suffering.
I recently read a definition of morality that really resonated: Morality requires us to try to end the suffering of others. And by others, I mean every life form on the planet.
Early on, my parents taught me to respect the insects on the ground and the birds in the air, as well as my fellow humans. They taught me about the web of life that sustains us all.
They named their cattle, and at slaughter time, exchanged meat with neighboring farmers so as not to eat their own. That may seem like extreme empathy, but I prefer that to none.
As I grew older and read about the horrors of industrial meat production, I stopped eating meat altogether.
As I learn more about slavery, both of old and modern-day, I imagine the whip of the lash.
I ache for immigrant children ripped away from their parents.
That is empathy.
To counter the heartache, I take a break from the news and the history of humankind. I take a walk in the woods or the mountains. I dance to joyous music and study beautiful art.
And I read about positive efforts being made by individuals around the world.
As I noted last week, one woman single-handedly put a stop to the slaughter of raptors at Hawk Mountain, Pennsylvania.
These days my heroes are young people. Greta Thunberg is the 16-year-old Swedish high school student who sparked a worldwide climate change protest by schoolchildren.
Close to home, Althea Eshelman, a senior at New Covenant Schools, is working to ban Styrofoam and reduce plastic waste there.
People are removing plastic from oceans, rivers and beaches and working on the more complex task of creating sustainable alternative forms of energy.
Schoolchildren and adults alike are working for saner gun laws and racial justice.
All these folks have empathy for their fellow humans and other living things. We need more empathy.
We can march in the streets and demand a safer, more sustainable world. We can vote for politicians who represent all living things, not special interests.
We can, at the very least, offer a kind world or a smile.
Every act of empathy makes a better world.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.