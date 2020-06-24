For years, activists have been warning the impacts of climate change will fall disproportionally on poor people of color who did little to create the climate catastrophe.
That also applies to people who live next to chemical-spewing plants, livestock waste lagoons and pipelines.
As our nation faces another round of shameful police killings of Black people, environmental groups, which themselves are woefully under-represented by minorities, are adding their voices to say, “Enough!”
The Center for Biological Diversity writes, “The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many more have sparked a long-needed reckoning over personal and systemic racism, police violence and inequality in America.
“The violence doesn’t begin or end with the police. Our culture of white supremacy causes African Americans to be reported to police for bird watching and murdered by racists while jogging.
“It causes African Americans, Latinx people and Native Americans to die of COVID-19 at much higher rates than whites. It causes them to have worse healthcare, more polluted neighborhoods, lower pay and less access to education.”
And minorities already are feeling the effects of climate change, as witnessed when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. Black people stood on bridges and roofs to escape rising water and huddled in the crowded Superdome with no place else to go.
When Hurricane Florence slammed into southeastern North Carolina in September 2018, minority communities already were dealing with poverty, pollution from coal ash ponds, lagoons filled with livestock waste and chemicals in the drinking water.
But we don’t do a good job connecting environmental trauma with racism.
Marginalized communities are more likely to be in floodplains or fire-prone areas, often due to racist practices such as redlining — the systematic denial of services from government or the private sector through raising prices. Minority communities are more likely to live in low-quality housing and not have the means to evacuate, rebuild or relocate.
They are located closer to coal plants, refineries and chemical processing facilities than white communities. This exposure has caused higher rates of asthma and disease in Black communities.
It’s true we would have far fewer pollution problems if CEOs were required to live downwind or downstream of their factories.
The Trump administration’s ongoing rollbacks of pollution controls will only exacerbate these health and contamination woes.
Tear-gassing peaceful protestors for a presidential photo op in Washington, D.C., as well as in 96 other cities, also makes lungs more susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19.
Calls to defund police are not meant to eliminate police. They mean we should not have militarized police forces and privatized mass incarceration prisons in our communities. They mean we should shift money to health care, education and pollution prevention.
We need to divest from racist tactics, much like we need to divest from fossil fuels.
For those of us enjoying white privilege, it’s time to face up to the real costs of our lifestyles. For every item we buy and fossil fuel we burn, we pollute someone else’s air, soil and water. For every injustice we perpetuate on communities of color, we destabilize both the natural world and humankind.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
