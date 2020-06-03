Two bird feeders were on the ground and a third had disappeared. The bear had come back.
Almost exactly one year before, I had looked out the window to see a large, dark figure standing at our bird feeders. I remember the day clearly because it was our wedding day. Uncannily, it came back for our anniversary.
My brother, Brien, says it’s good luck. While we always are happy to see bears, we don’t want to lure them near humans. We kept the bird feeders inside for five days, and the bear did not come back.
Generally, if bears fail to find food around houses, they will leave in search of wild sources.
According to Dan Lovelace, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, June is the month they receive the most nuisance calls about bears searching for food.
Female bears roam from two to 10 square miles, while male bears range over 10 to 59 square miles.
Bears are opportunistic omnivores. More than 80% of their diet consists of vegetation, fruit and nuts. The remainder includes insects and larva, carrion and fish.
Bears can stand from four to seven feet tall. Females can weigh up to 250 pounds, while males may reach 500 to 600 pounds.
Depending on weather and food conditions, black bears enter their dens between October and January. Bears will not eat, drink, urinate or defecate while denning, but they are easily awoken and may be active during warm winter days.
Bear cubs usually are born between early January and mid-February. In Virginia, most bears den in large, hollow trees.
Cubs and adults emerge between mid-March and early May. When the mother is ready to breed again, usually in June or July, she sends her yearlings to fend for themselves. Always hungry, these yearlings will seek easy sources of food.
Human food sources can spell trouble for bears, which often are killed if they continue to bother people.
In Virginia, it’s illegal to feed or bait bears intentionally or inadvertently.
To avoid bear conflicts, it’s best to store garbage in bear resistant trash containers or in a secure building. Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area. Keep grills clean. Don’t leave pet food outdoors. Don’t put meat scraps in your compost pile.
It’s also a good idea for beekeepers and people with small livestock to use electric fences, though livestock predation is rare.
The bear population in Virginia has been increasing since the early 1900s, when bears were almost wiped out by habitat destruction and hunting. Management plans have helped, as evidenced by hunting statistics.
Hunters reported a record harvest of 3,540 bears during the 2019–2020 bear season. The harvest increased 30% from the previous year and was 38% higher than the previous five-year average.
Now, as humans increasingly encroach on their territory, bears have to cope with reduced ranges and dangerous roads.
We must share their territory and help protect them by not leaving out tempting food sources.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
