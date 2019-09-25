Autumn officially arrived Monday, when the temperature was predicted to be in the high 80s, or about 10 degrees above normal.
Unfortunately, the definition of normal has changed to the “new normal,” as the world sinks into climate chaos and mass extinction.
Last week brought the depressing news that more than 3 billion birds, or 29 percent, have disappeared from North America since 1970, due primarily to habitat loss, light pollution, pesticides and cats.
The Australian Koala Foundation reported that koalas are “functionally extinct” because their numbers are too low to sustain the species. Habitat loss and high temperatures are to blame.
To cope with the heat and downward trend of life on Earth, I head up to the mountains. Michael and I visited Harvey’s Knob Thursday for the fall hawk migration count, and though we missed most of the action, 1,287 broad-winged hawks flew over, along with eight bald eagles and a handful of other raptors.
The morning started in fog and a light rain and was a blessed 58 degrees. A cool breeze helped scatter the clouds, which dominated the sky until late afternoon.
We saw dozens of dragonflies (16 of 326 species also migrate), as well as a few scattered monarch butterflies heading to Mexico. Turkey vultures floated lazily in the cloudy sky, while a pair of ravens playfully dive-bombed each other.
We took a short hike on the Appalachian Trail, enjoying the peachy-orange color of sassafras leaves. Sourwood was turning bright red, while poplars and hickory were wearing yellow.
In one clearing, we saw a tree full of birds. About 10 of them turned out to be scarlet tanagers. While the females are always yellow and black, the males also turn yellow in the fall, shedding their brilliant red breeding plumage for their migration to Central and South America. I saw one with a few remaining streaks of red on its head and throat.
Michael was able to identify black-throated green warblers, but a couple of other species remained elusive. Like the tanagers, warblers lose their colorful breeding plumage in the fall and are darned hard to identify as paler versions.
Tiny white and purple asters provided color along the ground, which in some spots was carpeted in yellow leaves. I love the combination of a gray day and bright autumn yellow, which brightens the world from below.
A trip to the Blue Ridge Parkway always lightens the spirit, but I can also happily watch the world from my front door.
Hummingbirds are still loading up on sugar water and nectar from zinnias for their soon-to-come journey south.
Yellow and brown leaves rustle down as breezes blow through our poplar forest, as immature cardinals still beg their parents for sunflower seeds.
The annual cycle of nature brings promise and hope, as do our children.
On Friday, millions of schoolchildren worldwide protested our inaction on climate change. We must heed their message: It’s not too late to restore the world, but we need to get on it.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
