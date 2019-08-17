Jane Raup remembers in the months following Hurricane Camille’s deluge that swept away Nelson County homes and families, the adults didn’t really talk about what happened.
Instead, they focused on making life as normal as possible for their children.
Raup was 14 years old then. Today, at 64, she believes when people share their stories, they begin to heal.
The archivist for the Nelson County Historical Society who helps document stories of those who survived the storm, Raup is thankful residents are starting to share their experiences.
“What interests me the most, is listening to people’s stories,” she said. “Emotions were raw for survivors. For people who lost loved ones. We didn’t talk about it. We didn’t tell our stories. And there are always new stories.”
Raup, a lifelong Wingina resident, was about to start high school that August. She lived along the James River with her parents and 11-year-old sister. Her father was then-Nelson County Supervisor Cliff Wood, the only supervisor who could make it to Lovingston in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
She remembers Aug. 19, 1969, was cloudy, but contained no prediction of the intense rains and widespread flooding to come.
“That night, it did rain harder than I had ever heard it rain before. There was constant lightning,” she said.
Raup, her family and her home were spared in the disaster, as was her grandmother in Lovingston. She remembers having no idea the magnitude of what had happened in other areas in the county, such as Massies Mill, Davis Creek, Norwood and Tyro, when she woke the following morning.
She could only see what had happened to her family farm.
“We looked out and there was red water from the James [River] in that lower flood plain; what we call the low grounds. It was just flowing really fast, there was debris in it. It was just something no one had ever seen before,” Raup said.
By that afternoon, she learned of lives lost in Norwood, about five miles away.
“Someone said there was a body on the fence and that really scared us,” she said.
Her father found himself in the role of county coordinator of rescue and recovery efforts, led from Lovingston. Power and phone lines had been severed and roads destroyed in the flooding, cutting off large swaths of Nelson County from the rest of the state.
It took days to receive a newspaper or any sort of detailed reports about what had happened throughout Nelson County. When they finally did get an update, it wasn’t good.
“When the newspaper came and I read it, there was a list of dead and missing. I saw people I knew in school. And each day, there were more names. Thankfully, no one in our family was killed,” Raup said.
The new school year finally began at the end of September. Raup remembers missing classmates and seeing survivors in the hallways.
Raup was friends with Patricia Anne Bryant, 14, and Frances Marshall Bryant, 13, who were killed in the storm along with their mother and older sister. That hit the young student particularly hard, as she had grown close them through school and Holliday Lake 4-H Camp during the summer. She remembers not knowing what to say to classmates who had lost family or, worse — who didn’t know the whereabouts of their family.
“At the time, the adults wanted to get us back to normal. But there couldn’t be a normal for a while,” she said.
Because of the late start to the 1969-70 school year, Nelson County High School students had to attend classes until 1 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas break. The football teams still played their games and she remembers the standing ovation the marching band received while performing at a University of Virginia halftime show.
But people didn’t talk about that August night.
“Right after the flood it was ‘we’re going to get the kids back to school, we aren’t going to talk about the tragedy. We are going to get back to normal,’” Raup said.
She speculates the healing process took so long for her because of that hesitancy of people to tell what they experienced that night and in the weeks that followed.
Now, 50 years later, people finally are starting talking.
“In my mind, there was ‘before Camille,’ that was my childhood — and I also see this as when Nelson County was a closed community of sorts — and after Camille, when I was in high school. This experience made us all grow up,” she said.