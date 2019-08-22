The once-exciting prospect of an affordable grocery store to remedy Lynchburg's food deserts was put to rest at a community meeting Thursday night.
Project Oasis members announced they would dissolve the initiative — a yearslong effort to address a lack of fresh, accessible food for Lynchburg residents.
A panel of four project leaders provided a summary of the group's efforts to date at the final Oasis meeting at the Lynchburg Public Library, followed by a time for attendees to ask questions and discuss next steps.
Jeff Smith, a Project Oasis member, said the group began to have doubts about the feasibility of a store that would fit their needs about five months ago, during the previous Oasis meeting.
The project attempted to partner with Grassroots Local Market to serve the downtown food desert. Grassroots opted for a cooperative business model. The store closed in April after seven months of business.
"We were concerned that the process would not work here," Smith said. "This is far more difficult than we imagined it to be."
The Oasis Project came out of monthly community meetings at Amazing Grace Outreach in 2013. "What came up in these meetings month after month was the need for a grocery store," said Kelly Cecil, a member of Project Oasis.
Since 2014, the group surveyed more than 500 Lynchburg residents, commissioned a market feasibility study to understand shopping habits in their target areas, and consulted grocery store experts whose food desert projects had been successful in other parts of the U.S.
During a meeting of the organization in March, Philip Sambol, executive director of Washington-based nonprofit Oasis Community Partners, presented financial projections for a potential grocery store in one of two locations downtown — in the old Adam’s Motor Company building on 5th Street and in the old A&P building at 12th and Church streets.
He said costs to build out a store — including all equipment and materials such as flooring, paint and electric — are estimated at $750,000 for a 3,000-square-foot store. Additional costs include $200,000 for predevelopment overhead, $50,000 for initial inventory and $50,000 in initial capital.
Sambol said with all other expenses such as legal and insurance, the total cost for a full-service grocery store downtown is estimated at $1.36 million.
"It's a very hard job," said Robert Brennan, another member of Oasis and a Lynchburg city school board member. "The profit margin for a grocery store is very small. It's a hard business to make...successful."
Project member Kimberly Dyke-Harsley suggested redirecting efforts toward food access tools in the community that already work, such as Lynchburg Baptist Association's Red Truck Ministry, a food truck that brings food to residents living in food deserts.
"It's 100 percent proven it can't be done," Dyke-Harsley said of the goal of establishing an affordable grocery store for the downtown food desert. She encouraged the group to look at alternative options.
Lynchburg City Mayor Treney Tweedy also attended the meeting, and thanked the group for its efforts.
"If we could make it better, I wish we could," she said. "It will have to be a creative solution. I just think we're at a point of the closeout. Redirecting."