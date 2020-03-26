Danielle Englund was pulling double duty.
She had a needle in her arm, and her phone to her ear.
Even in the middle of giving blood, Englund, a senior volunteer engagement specialist at the American Red Cross, was coordinating some extra hands for the critical need blood drive being held at the Lynchburg Public Library on Thursday.
With more than 7,000 blood drives canceled across the country, and hundreds of thousands of units lost in the process, Red Cross employees were scrambling to fill the need nationwide.
Englund said this was the first time she had given blood in a while, responding, like so many others, to the emergency appeal put out for blood donors and volunteers by the Red Cross.
“For me to sit at home and not help, when I could, it just didn’t make sense. When you work for the Red Cross I feel like you have a responsibility to really embrace the mission even more so than the community,” Englund said. “It’s part of my job. I should give if I can.”
After her donation, snacking on a bag of pretzels, Englund took a quick break before heading out to her car to grab her laptop and make more calls.
Around her, in the meeting room of the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, donors sat in widely scattered folding chairs, and had their temperatures taken at the door to ensure they were not running a fever.
Donation tables were wiped down after every use, along with the plastic chairs, the snack table and registration station.
In a room that normally would have accommodated numerous donors, just six donation tables were staggered at least six feet apart.
Laura Dooley, senior account executive at Red Cross, said even with extra precautions, and sparsely filled rooms, spirits were high and donors and volunteers were optimistic.
All of the appointment slots were filled for the library’s two day critical need drive. More than 100 people had registered to donate, and despite its closure, the library’s main branch on Memorial Avenue had volunteered to host.
The shortage, caused by mass cancellations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, is going to impact the Red Cross for many months to come, said Dooley.
Despite this, Melanie Mitchell, district manager at Red Cross, said things are getting better day by day as the message of emergency need spread.
Cullen Seavers was waiting to give blood on Thursday, and said he was motivated by the shortage. As soon as he heard, he found the nearest drive and registered to donate.
“It don’t cost nothing but your time,” said another donor, Julie Cyrus. “And it helps so many people.”
Susannah Haskins, a library employee, said she made the first appointment she could. Sipping on a juice box, she said with so many drives shut down across the city, it felt great to be able to help.
Mitchell said the immense fallout of the pandemic took them by surprise.
“I think that none of us could have anticipated what COVID-19 has become, and how it has impacted our ability to collect blood,” Mitchell said. “This is the time where we [usually] ramp up for the summer, and now we are just ramping up for today. We can’t even hardly look at tomorrow, or a week from now, because we don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
But with more blood drives coming to the area, and the community stepping up, Dooley said it is always possible to find a positive spin. With an amazing response from donors, and community spaces hosting drives, Red Cross would begin to restock its inventory.
“As long as we continue to have partnerships like this … places willing to open up their doors, we’ll continue to start recouping a little bit of the hundreds of thousands of units that we lost nationwide,” Mitchell said.
Amazement Square is hosting a blood drive on April 2 in downtown Lynchburg.
Dooley encouraged people to register online at redcrossblood.org, where more area blood drives will be announced in the coming weeks.
