Flood waters in western Bedford County washed away the only access road leading to a residential area Wednesday.
An image posted online by Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shows a propane truck trapped in a collapsed roadway at the intersection of Summit Ridge Drive and Ivy Branch Drive.
County officials say a crew is on the scene and barricades have been erected to block traffic. No injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for much of the county that is in effect until 8:15 p.m., according to a bulletin.
As of 3 p.m., at least 18 roads in the county are impassable due to flooding, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said the majority of the roads are in low lying and rural areas prone to flooding. It is unclear when the roads will reopen to traffic.
“We will have to wait until the water recedes, so that we can assess the damage, make any repairs and reopen those roads,” Bond said. “We’re really at the mercy of mother nature.”
U.S. 460 in the Montvale area was closed in both directions for much of Wednesday because of heavy rain. It reopened at around 2 p.m. after flood waters receded.
