Bedford County Public Schools announced first-grade teacher Lisa Taylor has been named the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the division. Taylor has been in education for 15 years, and this is her first year teaching in Bedford County. Taylor teaches first grade at Huddleson Elementary School.

According to Melanie Simmons, supervisor of new teacher support for the division, cash and prizes totaling more than $6,000 will be awarded to Taylor and the other Teacher of the Year finalists. Taylor and the other finalists, Leslie Ponder and Shannon Thomas, will each receive a hand-crafted chair from Sam Moore Furniture in Bedford, as well as cash and gift certificates from other community businesses.

Taylor is now in the running for Region 5 Teacher of the Year, against educators in 20 other school divisions. One educator will be selected from each of Virginia’s eight regions as finalists for Virginia Teacher of the Year.

