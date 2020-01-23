Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at the former Bedford Middle School at 503 Longwood Avenue in Bedford.

The address is that of the former Bedford Middle School.

Officials have been on the scene for hours. 

Firefighters on the scene said the tar on the roof is so flammable that fire keeps cropping back up.

Among other damage, the tower on top of the building appears to have collapsed inward.

The school closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, and a Petersburg-based company owns the property, which has four buildings, with plans to develop apartments and a boutique hotel there.

This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.

Reporter

Shannon Keith covers Bedford County for The News & Advance.

