**working fire** 503 Longwood Avenue. Fire showing from the two-story vacant building. pic.twitter.com/Lv17IRnWOF— Bedford Fire Dept (@Bedford_FD) January 23, 2020
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at 503 Longwood Avenue in Bedford, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
The address is that of the former Bedford Middle School.
The school closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, and a Petersburg-based company owns the property, which has four buildings, with plans to developer apartments and a boutique hotel there.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
