An Amherst County school bus caught on fire Monday morning. No students or adults were on the bus at the time, Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.
Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, bus No. 40 pulled into the Amelon shopping center, and school officials were alerted that it was experiencing mechanical issues. Students were transferred to another bus to go to school. Mechanics identified a blown radiator hose, removed it and left to obtain another, Wells said.
Around 10:23 a.m. Monday, Wells said, he received a call that the bus was on fire. Monelison volunteer firefighters were on scene when he arrived, extinguishing the blaze.
The fire's cause has not been determined. The bus, which was bought in 2007, is believed to be a total loss but is covered by insurance. A reserve bus will be used to transport students, Wells said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.