The front door to Nubian City closes and owner Tyeast Blanding watches through the window as a young boy skips to the car parked outside to show off his new haircut. Perfectly situated on the corner of 5th and Polk streets, the windows of her shop — a landmark for those seduced by the transformative beauty of Sisterlocks — reveal more than most realize.
As she pulls the end of a client's Sisterlock through its root, the car pulls away and another boy scrambles into the barber's chair at the back of her salon. Nearby, Lisa Tanner, who has been with her since 1997, works on a wig. Blanding can't remember if it's for one of Tanner's alopecia clients or a cancer patient.
Blanding opened her all-natural braiding salon in 1996 on Rivermont Avenue. In 2007, she opened a second location on 5th Street. It wasn't long before the "control freak" part of her personality forced her to move everything to the new location where she could make sure everything was just so.
As Blanding continues to pull each end of a Sisterlock through its root, rotating at noon, 3 o'clock, 6 o'clock and 9 o'clock based on the strength of Darlene Walker's hair, she admits she never intended to own a salon. She just liked doing hair.
Her sister, Iesha Thomas, remembers the two of them going as children to see her grandmother in New York. Their grandmother worked a lot, so they slipped out to go to this "supposedly great hairdresser" only to have their braids fall out by the time they got back. She said Blanding sat right down and recreated the braids from memory.
Blanding was gifted, and summer days spent watching Aunt Ollie may have cemented her passion. Aunt Ollie Cox owned a salon and Blanding was allowed to visit every summer while she stayed with her grandmother until she got her own summer job. By then she was 13 years old and it was common for family members and friends to just drop by to get their hair done for free.
"She was always messin' in someone's hair," her mom, Gloria Spinner, said one evening as Blanding worked on her sister locks. It was Spinner who helped Blanding understand that her talent, the thing she loved to do, was worth money.
But she had to put a price on it.
In the '80's and '90's she would get off work as a merchandise distributor at 4 p.m. and be home doing someone's hair by 5 p.m., sometimes working into the wee hours of the next morning. Sisterlocks take a special kind of dedication on the part of both the stylist and the one bestowed with them. It can take Blanding anywhere from eight to 28 hours to install them.
That's one reason binge-watching is a staple in her sanctuary where no one is spared from tough love, be it a stylist or Tyler Perry.
"Not every woman is a mad black woman," Blanding said one Saturday as stylists and clients debated Perry's need for a new writer before finally agreeing to a Disney movie.
"It's just a nice atmosphere," said Walker, who has been seeing Blanding with her daughters since they were little. "She's an activist for the good of black people and for all people. She's business savvy and she's and educator."
Blanding pauses to pull down thick binders of photographs documenting her work. Inside are cornrows and weaves, colors and braids, men and women, youths and the wisened.
When Nubian City opened she said, "You weren't gonna get our styles nowhere else. All you gotta do is show up with a picture and we got you."
Cornrows are her favorite. They allow Blanding a certain creativity she doesn't get with other styles. They also give her the chance to educate, to talk about their history.
"Everything she does is more about helping others. ... she loves to see people happy," said Thomas.
In 2013, Thomas started a program called Fresh Start at her church, First Baptist Church South Lynchburg, to make sure local kids got a chance to see the bigger world. To date, she's taken more than 100 children and dozens of chaperones to sites in Washington, D.C. with money raised through Go Fund Me campaigns.
From her corner perch she manages First Baptists' clothes closet spying those in need of a meal, tent or a jacket through her front window and opening her front door to them. She supplies all of it without fanfare.
She helps returning citizens secure their voting rights, is on the Lynchburg Voters League, the NAACP, and the Lynchburg's Youth Services Citizen Advisory Board, which advises Lynchburg City Council on youth delinquency prevention and treatment matters and provides officials advice about the operations of the city's youth treatment facilities.
In 2018, she was one of the recipients of the Mayor's Award for Excellence.
"She's somebody who always worries about her fellow man, always has the other person in mind," said Lisa Beverly. Beverly is certain she's accidentally told Blanding the same story numerous times, but every time, Beverly said, Blanding "acts like it's the first time."
"... She always makes you feel like you are special. She never makes you feel like you're in the way."
Most importantly, said The Rev. Carl Hutcherson of First Baptist, she lifts others up and inspires them.
"She really encourages the young ladies that work for her," Hutcherson said. "She always challenges them to be the very best that they can be."
Two of Blandings nieces are now stylists at Nubian City. One of them has a child named Nubia, in honor of the salon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.