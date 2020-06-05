Bedford Cares — a volunteer nonprofit organization providing trap, spay/neuter and return services for feral cats in Bedford County and surrounding areas — was on track to fix about 1,200 cats this year, according to president Rebecca Klahn, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of their spay and neuter clinic partners.
By working with several local spay and neuter clinics, the organization’s goal is to humanely manage the population of feral cats, especially those living in large groups, referred to as colonies.
“The real setback was the fact that we missed so much time during peak season. That was pretty detrimental,” Klahn said.
Mating season picks up during winter months, which is when the organization normally starts pushing harder, said volunteer and longtime animal rescue worker Wendy Gordman.
“We really start pushing in January, February, trying to get cats into the clinic before they get pregnant, before they have kittens. It’s an impact that a lot of people don’t think about, but it’s a huge impact for us,” Gordman said.
Klahn is concerned about the increase in feral cat population Bedford Cares works to control. Spay and neuter clinics are only just beginning to reopen.
“It [the shutdown] made a huge impact on the sheer number of kittens born that most likely would not have been born had everything been operating normally,” she said. “They [spay and neuter clinics] were actually considered nonessential as it relates to the daily business of the country, and I couldn’t disagree more. They were absolutely essential in our fight for what we do every day.”
Population control is critical for these animals, Klahn explained. A female cat can become pregnant at just four months old and have up to three litters of kittens per year.
“If you do the math out from there, it doesn’t take long for the population to explode,” she said.
Often, Klahn said colonies form when an individual decides to feed a stray cat.
“All of a sudden, the one cat becomes two, becomes 10,” she said. As the cat population increases, Klahn said individuals often start feeling overwhelmed. “They freeze up when they have 10, 15, 20 cats. That’s where we come in.”
Bedford Cares works with individuals who have a cat colony and train them in trapping techniques so they can bring cats in to be fixed and prevent reproduction.
Klahn gave an example of a recent case in which an elderly couple, who had been feeding cats, died. By that time, their colony had grown to what Klahn estimated to be 60 to 70 cats.
“Each time I’ve personally gone over there, I see more cats,” she said. “There were 12 mamas, and an untold number of kittens.”
That particular situation, Klahn said, was one of the more tragic ones. With no one to take care of them, some kittens were found dead around the yard.
Klahn said about 50 of the cats in that colony have been given new homes, and the organization was still in the process of trapping and fixing the rest of the colony at the beginning of June.
“The trap, neuter, return, getting them fixed, is critical on so many levels,” she said.
Population control can help reduce the amount of unwanted or abandoned cats and keep humane societies from being overwhelmed, which Gordman said could be another side effect of spay and neuter clinic closures.
“What’s going to happen is, once we start opening up, these kittens are going to come out of hiding. The floodgates are going to open. The rescues, the local shelters — it stresses me out to think about it,” Gordman said. “We get swamped every year, but this is so much bigger.”
During the shutdown, Bedford Cares tried to find other ways to help. Volunteers provided some colony caretakers with cat food through fundraisers and supply donations, said vice president Pamela St. Angelo.
“We were out delivering supplies to a lot of our at-risk and elderly people that we knew of,” St. Angelo said. “That’s not what we usually do, but we can help people with pet food, if needed.”
Klahn said the organization is always searching for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks.
