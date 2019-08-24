As the school year kicks off, students at many Lynchburg City Schools will receive free meals after the final bell.
This year, the program was implemented at Sandusky Middle School and E. C. Glass High School, joining all five of the elementary schools and Heritage High School which kicked off the program last year.
Now, almost 5,000 students have access to another meal at the end of their school day.
Run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Afterschool Meal Program is offered through the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which provides federal funding to after-school programs operating in low-income areas.
At each elementary school, the program serves about 30 to 35 students participating in after-school programs through the YMCA daily. At Heritage and E.C. Glass, the first week of the program saw 80 to 90 students being served daily.
Beth Morris, director of school nutrition for LCS, said she expects the program to continue to grow.
Though the program targets students who are staying for after-school activities — like sports, academic clubs and tutoring — it is available to any student who stays past the final bell, and is served in the cafeteria from 2:45 to 3:15.
"We realized in a city that has as high of a need as Lynchburg does, CACFP was another way to meet the nutritional needs of our kids," Morris said. "Particularly for our students whose day is much longer than the regular school day, it provides them that nutrition for the afternoon and evening activities."
LCS is identified as a "severe need" community, with 79.02% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price meal in the 2018-2019 school year, according to a report by the Virginia Department of Education. The CACP program is eligible to schools operating in an area where 50% of its students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
The schools are reimbursed $3.41 for every meal served.
"If these meals were not available, for many of our children there is not another option," Morris said.
Jeffrey Garrett, principal of E.C. Glass, said they have averaged about 100 students daily — out of the about 1,300 that attend the high school — since they began at the start of the school year, encouraged by the successful pilot program last year at Heritage High.
Parents, students and staff had nothing but good things to say about it, said Garrett.
Not only does it keep students participating in sports and clubs fed in the long hours between lunch and dinnertime, added Garret, but it assures that at least one of their meals is healthy and nutritious. He noted that since the meals are bagged, students can take it with them, and that some coaches have been providing coolers so the students can stash their supper until after practice.
Each bagged meal contains an entree, a serving of fruit, a serving of vegetable and an 8 ounce carton of milk. Middle and high school students get an additional serving of vegetables, said Morris.
After a successful run at Heritage and the elementary schools, Morris presented the program to the other schools in the LCS division this summer. She said that Matthew Mason, principal at Sandusky Middle, immediately approached her to make the program happen at the middle school.
"It takes a lot of concentration to keep going when you haven't gotten some of the basic things that you need," Mason said. "This was an opportunity to say that we are supporting our kids and our community."
The program — which is slated to begin on Sept. 3 for Sandusky Middle — addresses a need in a community with a higher poverty level, where many students might not tell you they are hungry, said Mason.
"It's one more way to help them," Mason said. "If you're hungry, you can come eat. This is for all of them."
Nationally, just over one million children receive an after school supper through the program on an average day, according to the Food Research and Action Program.
With the addition of the CACFP program, LCS is enrolled in all three of the federal nutrition programs — including the National School Lunch Program and The School Breakfast Program.
"It really is our responsibility," Morris said. "Everything we can be doing, we are doing."