Giving the gift of life has become a tradition for the friends and family of Ann and Roger Fauber. Since 2001, the Lynchburg couple has helped the American Red Cross collect hundreds of units of blood during the annual blood drive they organize each year on Christmas Eve.
"This is our annual Christmas party," Roger Fauber said Tuesday at the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. "We want it to be a party for these people who come out to donate every year with us."
Fauber said his wife came up with the idea of hosting a Christmas blood drive when she was serving on the American Red Cross' regional board in Roanoke.
"Ann's work with the Red Cross inspired us to try to organize something to help give back," he said. "It just keeps growing every year."
Laura Dooley — senior account manager of blood services for the American Red Cross in Lynchburg — said the Fauber's blood drive "is one of the most unique" she works with each year.
"It is not open to the public and is by invitation only," Dooley said. "The Fauber's go out and recruit every one of these donors. The American Red Cross also doesn't do any other blood drives in the Lynchburg area on Christmas Eve. All our personnel consider this drive to be an 'all hands on deck' event."
Dooley said the Fauber's blood drive also is one of the Lynchburg area's most successful each year, generating close to 90 units annually.
"Last year, we collected 88 units," Dooley said. "This year we are shooting for 100."
Ann Fauber said invitations to the annual event are sent to family and friends of her and her husband's, many of whom have donated blood each Christmas Eve for nearly two decades.
"Most of the people we invite plan to be here each year and plan their donations around this event," Ann Fauber said. "They have made this one of their Christmas traditions. It's like one big extended family here. Sometimes we all get so busy that we don't see each all year until Christmas Eve so this gives everyone a chance to catch up with one another."
Jay Parker was one of the donors during the first Christmas Eve blood drive in 2001 and has participated each year since, often recruiting his own family members to join him in donating blood.
"This has been awesome," Parker said Tuesday. "It definitely is one of my Christmas traditions and one [of] my favorites as well because it is a great way to help the community. It doesn't feel like a blood drive, it feels like a family reunion."
Lee Pletke, 92, and his wife Norma, 90, also are long-time donors at the event.
"We never miss it," Norma said Tuesday while donating blood. "My husband tends to be a little anemic at times so a week before this blood drive each year he makes sure to take iron twice a day to make sure his levels are up enough to donate.
"This is a wonderful thing Ann and Roger are doing," she said. "We love being a part of it."
Ann Fauber said during some years, blood has been given from "much more reluctant" donors.
"My granddaughter for years was like 'I love you and this is great but I don't like needles,'" Ann said. "A few years ago, she actually donated blood as her Christmas present to me. I was so touched. I couldn't have asked for anything more that year.
"We hope to keep this tradition alive for many years," Ann said. "This really captures the season of giving for me."
