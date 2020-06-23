Two Lynchburg-area nurse practitioners bear the honor of statewide recognition for their advocacy and contributions to the field.
Dr. Rosie Taylor-Lewis, a psychiatric NP who lives in Amherst County, received the NP Advocate award in part for her work with area legislators. Dr. Amy Johnson, who works out of Bedford Memorial Hospital and specializes in agricultural occupational health, received the Distinguished NP award, given to those who exemplify the position and are distinguished in their field.
The awards were presented at the March 2020 conference of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners (VCNP), a professional organization. It recognizes four NPs in Virginia annually in different categories, who are nominated and graded before they receive the award.
Taylor-Lewis completed a postdoctoral certificate program focusing on psychiatry last year, having found herself challenged by the mental health and behavioral needs of her patients.
“I’m able to do what I really set out to do in both medicine and psychiatry,” she said. “So when I’m looking at patients, I look at them holistically -- I look at the medical side of it and the psych side of it.”
She’s stressed that holistic approach to the next generation of caregivers through teaching doctoral students and precepting, or mentoring nursing students for various universities.
Taylor-Lewis said she went into advanced practice nursing to be a patient advocate, having seen fractures in healthcare where patients’ voices were left unheard around 30 years ago.
With NPs playing important roles in multiple care settings, she said it’s important they have a strong voice in patient care. Locally, she helped push for Virginia to allow NPs to practice independently, without a collaborating physician. Those efforts bore fruit when the General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 to allow NPs with about five years’ experience to do so -- and Taylor-Lewis was in the statehouse when the bill passed.
Johnson became an NP in 2013 and started precepting in 2015, quickly finding a passion for helping her students grow. She credited professionals that precepted her in helping to shape her own career path, and encouraging her interest in primary care.
“If it wasn’t for the preceptors that I had along the way, I don’t know that I would end up where I am,” she said.
In documentation for the awards process, one nominator wrote that Johnson is a “highly respected and sought-after” preceptor who’s kept touch and mentored nurses even once they’re out of the program.
VCNP counted Johnson’s education and leadership among her laurels, having served as president of the Bedford County Farm Bureau and Bedford 4H program.
She’s deeply embedded in agricultural health, which includes farm injuries, and said she conducts more than a dozen talks on the subject a year. Interest in that niche within healthcare is growing, she said, and she’s worked with local stakeholders and work groups to develop programs that reach out and benefit local farmers.
