RUSTBURG — A Concord man will serve five years in prison for a series of burglaries around Campbell County early this year.
Isiah Garland, 21, was facing a total of 10 charges from breaking into four different places from Jan. 3 to Feb. 21 and taking firearms, cash and jewelry, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Harrison.
Garland destroyed windows and doors to get into three homes and a pawn shop, then ransacked rooms before he left, Harrison said at his sentencing hearing in Campbell Circuit Court Thursday. With the series of break-ins that threatened people’s senses of security, Harrison said Garland was “menacing” citizens of Campbell County.
“I was never raised to do what I did,” Garland said from the stand when he testified. “… I had a good childhood.”
Having run track at Rustburg High School, Garland said he thought the sport would take him far, but said he was kicked out while at Norfolk State University when he let his temper control his actions. He said he left school around when he turned 19 and was drinking and dabbling in drugs.
His mother, track coach and uncle all took the stand to echo the notion that he was aspiring to do great things.
When asked what was going through his mind when breaking into the houses, Garland said he was “just thinking about how I was going to get high.” He added he wants to become a productive member of society and pay back his victims — apologizing and saying he’d accept full responsibility before he was sentenced.
Steven McFadgen, his attorney, asked for a sentence that would allow his client to work and pay off his restitution.
According to court records, Garland was sentenced in August to one and a half years of prison on three charges out of Appomattox County from what Harrison said was a similar burglary.
Judge J. Frederick Watson said the burglaries weren't a momentary lapse in judgment but a "crime spree" that spanned months and damaged both his victims and members of his family.
He sentenced Garland to five years of active prison time between his 10 charges, suspending a total of 45 years of time. Garland will be on two years of supervised probation after his release and will need to pay back more than $3,700 in restitution to his victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.