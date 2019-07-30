A former school resource officer in Bedford County has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a 15-year-old student at Liberty High School, where he worked.
Daniel Aaron Clark, 34, was a corporal at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a school resource officer at the high school since 2012.
Court records indicate a special agent with the Virginia State Police executed an arrest warrant for Clark on July 18, charging him with the misdemeanor crime. Clark was texting, calling and “visiting” the student in various places in and around Liberty High School, including his office, according to court documents.
Texts between the two from Oct. 10, when the girl was 14, showed Clark told her “he will be home alone that weekend and he would like to be with her."
“He stated they could snuggle all day and just chill,” the agent’s statement of facts reads. “He states he always wants her with him, he loves her, and she needed to trust him."
“He asked what she wanted to do if she came over that weekend and stated if they get caught they will be done,” it continues.
Clark was put on paid administrative leave Oct. 11 and resigned Nov. 13, according to a statement from Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown.
Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester was appointed as special counsel in the case in October and has worked with Virginia State Police on the investigation.
"Part of the reason for the delay was because there was a substantial amount of digital evidence we had to work through," he said Tuesday.
The girl obtained a protective order against Clark in late October and another in early November, according to The Roanoke Times.
Court records indicate Clark is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 9 in Bedford Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court.