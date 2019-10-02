A former Bedford police officer vacated his guilty pleas to 61 counts of possessing child pornography Wednesday, opening his case back up to trial.
Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid, 56, entered those guilty pleas in December with the understanding he’d likely serve around 10 to 12 years in prison, according to his current attorney. As part of an agreement, prosecutor Jennifer Bennett downgraded one charge of distributing child porn — which bears a longer sentence — to possession.
Aaron Boone, an attorney with the Lynchburg Public Defender Office, said Wednesday the sentencing information Kincaid’s previous public defender provided to Kincaid was “flat-out wrong”: instead of the 10 to 12 years discussed, a presentence report following his pleas called for more than 38 years in prison.
That amounts to a life sentence for Kincaid, Boone said, asking Judge Ed Burnette for withdrawal of the guilty pleas in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
Bennett argued against that withdrawal, pointing out Kincaid signed his guilty pleas with the explicit written understanding a judge has the discretion to sentence him all the way up to the maximum term of punishment — in his case, up to 605 years.
She also said Boone wasn’t presenting a specific and reasonable defense for his client to back up the plea withdrawals, and Kincaid’s previous attorney worked in the same office as Boone.
Boone said he did have defenses he could argue for his client. He said Kincaid spoke with investigators for about an hour when they arrived at his residence with a search warrant and felt like he couldn’t leave that setting, which leaves room to question whether information from that conversation would be allowed in the case.
Bennett disputed that characterization, saying investigators told Kincaid he didn’t have to speak with them and Kincaid told them he knew.
Kincaid worked for the Bedford Police Department for several years until 1998, when he was charged with stealing computer and police equipment. He later was convicted.
Judge Burnette allowed Kincaid to withdraw his pleas and added that meant Bennett could again pursue the child porn distribution charge. In a proffer of evidence at a previous hearing, Bennett said law enforcement found more than 5,000 suspected images of child pornography after searching his residence after a tip came in from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Burnette remarked since there was an error on the part of Kincaid’s previous defender, the case could be in “habeas territory.” Kincaid could take that error to a higher court for a habeas corpus hearing — after his case in Lynchburg has finished — and try to seek out legal relief.
Burnette told Boone to discuss with Kincaid whether he’d want a new attorney appointed, since it might require the Lynchburg Public Defender Office as an entity to be taken off his case.
Kincaid’s case will be scheduled for further hearings at the Oct. 7 docket call. He remains in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.
