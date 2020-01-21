BEDFORD — A former Roanoke County high school coach has requested a jury trial in connection with charges he solicited sex with a minor in 2018.
Theodore Christian Moberg, 41, of Vinton, is scheduled to be tried on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15 years old and proposing sex by computer related to a child younger than 15, according to Roanoke County online jail records. Both are felonies.
Moberg was scheduled to issue a plea Tuesday morning on both charges. Instead, during his plea hearing Tuesday morning, Moberg asked for a continuation of his case and requested his charges be taken to trial. Moberg's trial is scheduled to begin on April 21, according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.
“Sometimes a defendant has a change of heart,” Nance said Tuesday. “Instead of entering a guilty or no contest plea, a defendant decides to go a different route and ask us to prove our case against them ... which we are happy to do in this case.”
According to Nance, Moberg — posing as a 17-year-old male — allegedly solicited sex online from an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old female on Dec. 4, 2018.
“The explicit nature of the communication led the officer to suspect that they were not dealing with a 17-year-old and asked the defendant his age,” Nance said during a bond hearing in January 2019. “The defendant immediately halted all contact but officers had enough to trace it back to Mr. Moberg.”
Nance said Moberg admitted to investigators he posed as a 17-year-old male and used a picture of a high school student for his online profile. Nance said investigators seized Moberg’s computer and cell phone and found images of females suspected to be minors. Moberg’s cell phone also was linked to sites where Moberg allegedly requested nude photos from underage females.
Moberg was head coach of the Glenvar High girls basketball team for five seasons before resigning in 2017 to work full time as an insurance agent and investment adviser with Mutual of Omaha in Roanoke.
Moberg’s attorney, Aaron Houchens, declined to comment after Tuesday’s court hearing.
Nance said the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will issue subpoenas for the case’s jury trial. Nance said no minor witnesses are expected to be called during the trial.
“In this particular case, the defendant is accused of soliciting sex from an undercover officer,” Nance said. “No subpoenas were issued before today because we were anticipating a plea today. However, now that the defense has gone a different direction, we will be sending those subpoenas out."
