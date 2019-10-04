When Mark Wynn was patrolling the streets of Nashville in the late 1970s, it was not uncommon for his fellow police officers to dismiss allegations of domestic abuse.
It was easy, he said, for investigators to poke holes in the stories of victims devastated by trauma. Back then officers made little note of any previous patterns of violence. Some cops simply ignored victims of sexual assault and domestic violence altogether.
“In law enforcement we’ve made some mistakes over the years,” Wynn, a former police officer and nationally recognized domestic violence expert, said at the Coalition Against Domestic Violence for the 24th Judicial District’s annual conference.
On Friday, law enforcement officials, prosecutors and victim advocates from across Virginia gathered at the Kirkley Hotel for the coalition’s annual meeting. Held to coincide with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the day-long conference highlighted the evolving tools officials use to keep victims of domestic violence safe.
Every year, thousands of people in Virginia face the threat of domestic violence. Last year domestic and sexual violence hotlines across the state received more than 64,000 calls, according to the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. In 2015, 124 homicides were connected to family and intimate partner violence, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Our goal every year is to help bring more awareness and training for domestic violence, because it's one of the top calls law enforcement goes on and it's one of the biggest things we do in our court systems,” Jenna Collins, a Lynchburg police officer and former victim advocate who now chairs the coalition, said.
Wynn, the featured speaker at the conference, described a series of investigatory approaches developed in recent years, including interview techniques for victims experiencing trauma, tools to efficiently document abuse and the skills needed to develop trust with victims.
Many victims may be reluctant to leave abusers and cooperate with investigators for a number of reasons, Wynn told conference-goers.
They may rely on their abuser for money or housing, they may not want to leave behind children and they may face psychological manipulation, among other reasons. Police and other officials must recognize these factors when working with victims, he said.
“When [victims] see us often they are frightened to death about what's going to happen next,” he said. “You have to factor that into your work. If we’re going to give victims justice, we also have to offer them safety.”
Wynn also advocated for law enforcement agencies to adopt formal policies to help investigators predict future violence. Many agencies have already heeded that call, including in Lynchburg.
In 2017, police in the Hill City began screening domestic violence cases to determine if they could eventually lead to homicidal violence. The initiative, part of the statewide lethality assessment protocol, involves a series of questions to assault victims to gauge the level of danger they may face.
From there, police can help victims immediately connect with resources to escape potentially deadly situations. Those simple steps can go a long way toward saving lives while empowering victims, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
“If victims know they have somewhere else to go — they don't have to go back to their offender — then they're more likely to hold [their abuser] accountable and to get away,” Harrison said.
