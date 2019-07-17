AMHERST - An Evington man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of distributing heroin in Amherst County.
Houston Davis Walthall, II, 40, was found guilty on the two counts during a hearing in Amherst Circuit Court. Judge Michael Garrett sentenced him to 40 years behind bars, suspending all but 13 years of active prison time in accordance with a plea agreement.
Walthall's three-year sentence on one drug charge and a seven-year sentence on the other were mandatory minimums, according to the judge's ruling.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said on two occasions in April 2018 and June 2018 investigators of the Amherst County Sheriff's Office monitored two controlled-buy purchases involving a confidential informant and Walthall.
The informant bought a substance from a stained wax bag from Walthall for $150 that tested positive for heroin, Stanley said. On another occasion an informant met Walthall for a $220 transaction of heroin with both buys taking place in the parking lot of a popular Madison Heights shopping spot, Stanley said.
Walthall was convicted in Campbell Circuit Court in April 2017 on four counts of distributing a Schedule I drug and given jail time in that case, according to online court records.
As part of the plea agreement, he has 27 years of suspended prison time and was ordered to pay $570 in restitution to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. Conditions of the suspended sentence include 20 years of good behavior upon his release, two of which are on supervised probation, and submitting to drug screening.