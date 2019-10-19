A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday after crashing a truck into a tree in Bedford County, police said.

Virginia State Police identified the man as Brian Michael Martin, of Evington.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:05 a.m. on Virginia 24, three-tenths of a mile west of Virginia 711.

Police said Martin, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling east in a 1999 Ford F-250 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, crossed the roadway and struck a tree. Martin died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said, and the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

